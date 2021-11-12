It wasn’t that long ago that Baylor was at the bottom of the Big 12.
The Bears had exactly zero — yes, zero — winning seasons from 1996 to 2009. During that 13-year span, the Bears didn’t win more than five games in a single season.
Since 2010, things have changed.
The Bears have had 10 winning seasons and just two losing seasons since then. They even claimed the Big 12 title in 2013 and again as co-champions with TCU in 2014.
Until recently, Baylor never really challenged Oklahoma, and the Sooners have still won 28 of 31 total matchups between the two teams. But the Bears have become a real threat in the Big 12.
“I think it just took some momentum and… when they got some momentum and started winning some games, they pushed on the gas,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said. “They kept pushing it. They didn’t sit there and, ‘Well, we’re happy that we won some.’ [They said], ‘Let’s go build a new stadium, let’s go build new facilities, let’s go invest, let’s really push it.’ and I think they’ve benefited because of that. You’ve got to give them a lot of credit.”
Since Riley joined OU’s staff, the two teams have met seven times. Four of those games have been decided by 10 points or fewer.
The teams met twice in 2019, with the first one coming in Waco. The Sooners trailed 28-3 in the first half before the Sooners mounted a 25-point comeback, the largest in program history, winning 34-31.
They met again later that season in the Big 12 title, and the Sooners trailed by three points at halftime before a Rhamondre Stevenson touchdown won the game in overtime, 30-23.
Even as Baylor struggled to remain competitive last season, the Sooners won in a close game, 27-14.
“We’ve had some absolute battles with them, even a year ago,” OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said. “Over the last two seasons, playing three times, I don’t remember the easy game. The different staffs along the way and their commitment to run the football, ability to run the football. It’s one thing to commit to it, another thing to be successful at it.
“When you look at Baylor, you’re looking at a team that has consistently been able to run the football and hit explosive plays through the air.”
Saturday’s game could add another classic battle between the two teams, and both teams have a lot on the line.
The No. 8 Sooners (9-0, 6-0 conference) need a big road win to continue their path to a spot in the conference title game and potentially the College Football Playoff. No. 13 Baylor (7-2, 4-2) surprisingly lost a close game to TCU last week, and the Bears need a win to stay in the Big 12 hunt.
Riley knows Waco is a tough place to play, and it won’t be easy to win.
“They’ve done a great job there,” Riley said. “They’ve had several good teams, this being one of them, over the last several years. They’ve done a great job with that stadium. It’s not the biggest capacity that we’re going to play in front of but the atmosphere that’s been created by the stadium, by their fans, their administration, is fantastic. So it’s a fun place to play.
“We’ve had some very competitive games. I mean, we have. A couple of them have been against some of the better Baylor teams over the last several years.”
Even though Oklahoma has historically, and recently, had the edge over Baylor, the Bears have become true competitors with the Sooners.
And though history says Oklahoma should win, the Sooners know that’s not a given.
“It will absolutely be another battle down in Waco,” Grinch said.