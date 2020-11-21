23
The number of consecutive games Oklahoma has won in the month of November. It’s a streak that goes back to the 2014 season, beginning with a 42-30 victory over Texas Tech that followed a 48-14 loss to Baylor. As a head coach, Lincoln Riley has not lost in October.
38-8
The first number represents how many times ESPN’s College Game Day has broadcast from the site of a Sooner game and the second number marks how frequently the show has actually been broadcast from Norman. In those eight games, including Saturday's, the Sooners are now 6-2.
124-17
That’s OU’s points and it’s opponents points in the first quarter this season. The Sooners have led after every first quarter this season. On Saturday, it was 21-7.
9
The number of different receivers to whom Sooner QB Spencer Rattler completed passes on Saturday. Rattler finished 17 of 24 for 301 yards and four TDs, hitting Marvin Mims, Mikey Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson three times; Theo Wease and Drake Stoops twice, and Jeremiah Hall, Charleston Rambo, Brayden Willis and T.J. Pledger once.
8-4
The first digit is the number of TDs the Sooner defense has allowed in its last four games against TCU, Texas Tech, Kansas and Oklahoma State. The second is the number of TDs it’s allowed in the first three quarters of those games.
17-1
That’s the number of TDs scored all season by Oklahoma State and the number of TDs scored by the Cowboys Saturday night against the Sooners.
