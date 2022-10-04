Following Dillon Gabriel’s injury against TCU last Saturday, there’s been a prominent question heading into this weekend’s Red River clash with Texas.
Who will play quarterback?
That question remains a little unclear following Oklahoma coach Brent Venables’ press conference Tuesday. Venables didn’t give an update on Gabriel, who’s in concussion protocol following a hit from TCU linebacker Jamoi Hodge in the second quarter.
“There's some injury situations going on right now that are still up in the air,” Venables said, “and I'm really not going to talk about any of those right now until I have clarity and I'm 100 percent sure on who's going to be available and who's not. Today is not that day for that.”
Venables did, however, eventually give some insight. He said three quarterbacks — Davis Beville, Nick Evers and General Booty — will see some action during practice this week.
But he stopped short of naming Gabriel’s replacement if he’s unable to play Saturday.
“Obviously, [Beville] is the first one who went in last week,” Venables said. “We'll have three quarterbacks taking reps this week just in case, and we'll see how the week goes. By game time, we'll have that figured out. And, I would assume, even before that.”
The most likely candidate is Beville, who’s been listed at the No. 2 spot on the team’s depth chart every game this season. He replaced Gabriel in the second quarter against TCU and played the rest of the day, completing 7-of-16 passing attempts for 50 yards.
But the team struggled offensively in the third and fourth quarters. The Sooners gained just 122 total yards in the second half, averaging 3.2 yards per play while being held scoreless.
“With Davis moving forward, it’s our job as coaches to put guys in position for success regardless of who’s out there,” OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said. “We’ve talked a bunch about that as a unit and as a staff. Regardless of who’s playing, our expectation is to play well and play cleaner and play better.”
Booty has been listed at No. 3 on the depth chart all season, but he’s yet to see the field through five games. The sophomore had plenty of success last season at Tyler Junior College, throwing for 3,410 yards and 27 touchdowns while completing 61 percent of his passes.
Evers, a true freshman, was a four-star recruit coming out of high school. He showed potential as a dual-threat quarterback, combining for nearly 5,000 yards and 62 touchdowns his junior and senior years.
Venables said he’s made more progress since the season began than he did all of fall camp.
“We saw all of that potential throwing, running, decision making, really come to fruition over the last several weeks,” Venables said. “Coach Lebby would probably get up and tell you he’s not near ready [and] all of the things he needs to do better. I’m just standing back watching him play football. He’s done a really nice job.”
Notable absences: Running back Marcus Major and defensive end Marcus Stripling unexpectedly missed the game against TCU.
Venables confirmed they missed the game due to injury.
Several players were injured during the game, including wide receiver Theo Wease, offensive tackle Wanya Morris, defensive end Ethan Downs and safety Billy Bowman. Venables did not give updates on their statuses for Saturday.
Falling out: The Sooners were unranked in the latest AP Top-25 rankings after their 55-24 loss to TCU. The Big 12 now has four ranked teams — Oklahoma State (7), TCU (17), Kansas (19) and Kansas State (20).
Texas remains unranked, making Saturday’s game the first time since 1998 that both the Sooners and Longhorns are not ranked in the top 25.
Team captains: Tight end Brayden Willis, linebacker David Ugwoegbu, right guard Chris Murray, cheetah DeShaun White and safety Justin Broiles will serve as the Sooners' team captains against Texas.
Up next: The Sooners kickoff against the Longhorns at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.