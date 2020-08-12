Horning: Big 12 has totally figured out this title game thing

Kyle Phillips / The Transcript

OU head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates a touchdown during the Sooners' game against Iowa State, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The Sooners can maximize their playoff case by topping Baylor Saturday at the Big 12 championship game.

 Kyle Phillips

The Big 12 is moving forward with fall sports, the league’s Board of Directors agreed to during a meeting Tuesday evening.

The league joins the Atlantic Coast Conference and Southeastern Conference in pursing fall football, while the Big Ten and Pac-12 postponed their seasons.

Along with the Big 12's announcement to attempt its season, the conference announced its revised 2020 football schedule, as well as updated COVID-19 testing policies for its member schools.

The Big 12 is committed to testing athletes three times per week in football, volleyball and soccer, which the league considers "high contact sports." An EKG, troponin blood test, echocardiogram and cardiac MRI will be included in the league's return-to-play protocol with each new positive case.

Here is the updated Sooners' 2020 schedule:

Sept. 12: vs. Missouri State

Sept. 26: vs. Kansas State

Oct. 3: at Iowa State

Oct. 10: vs. Texas (in Dallas)

Oct. 17: BYE

Oct. 24: at TCU

Oct. 31: at Texas Tech

Nov. 7: vs. Kansas

Nov. 14: BYE

Nov. 21: vs. Oklahoma State

Nov. 28: at West Virginia

Dec. 5: vs. Baylor

Dec. 12 or 19: Big 12 Championship Game

This is a developing story.

