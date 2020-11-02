OU football: Big 12 names Rhamondre Stevenson Co-Offensive Player of the Week

If anyone forgot about Rhamondre Stevenson, the Oklahoma running back was quick to remind them on Saturday.
In his first game back from suspension, Stevenson scored three touchdowns and rushed for 87 yards on 13 carries to lead OU to a 62-28 win over Texas Tech in Lubbock.
As a result, the Big 12 Conference named Stevenson its Co-Offensive Player of the Week. He shared the award with Oklahoma State receiver Tylan Wallace, who had 11 catches for 187 yards in a losing effort to Texas.
Stevenson missed the Sooners' first five games due to a suspension, reportedly for failing a drug test ahead of the Peach Bowl last season. He capitalized on his first chance to get back on the field, igniting the OU offense early against Texas Tech.
Next for Stevenson and OU (4-2, 3-2 Big 12), Kansas visits Norman at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN2.