Next season will bring some new variety to Oklahoma's schedule.
The Big 12 released its schedule for the 2023-24 season on Tuesday, which brings some notable changes with the additions of BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and Central Florida to the new 14-team conference.
The moment you have all been waiting for since September 10, 2021…Introducing the 2023 #Big12FB Schedule🗓️ https://t.co/JXIqy2hBYK pic.twitter.com/myhFjT9K2v— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) January 31, 2023
The Sooners will play three of the four new teams. They get two of them on the road — Cincinnati and BYU — while they'll host Central Florida. The three new teams replace Kansas State, Texas Tech and Baylor, which the Sooners would've played in the previous 10-team iteration of the conference.
The Sooners travel to Cincinnati on Sept. 23 to open the conference play. BYU will be their final road game on Nov. 18, the week before the season finale.
The Sooners conference home games include Iowa State (Sept. 30), UCF (Oct. 21), West Virginia (No. 11) and TCU on Friday, Nov. 24.
The Sooners other conference road games include Texas (Oct. 7, at Cotton Bowl), Kansas (Oct. 28) and Oklahoma State (Nov. 4).
Here is the Sooners' full 2023-24 schedule (home games are bolded):
Sept. 2: Arkansas State
Sept. 9: SMU
Sept. 16: at Tulsa
Sept. 23: at Cincinnati
Sept. 30: Iowa State
Oct. 7: Texas (Dallas)
Oct. 21: UCF
Oct. 28: at Kansas
Nov. 4: at Oklahoma State
Nov. 11: West Virginia
Nov. 18: at BYU
Nov. 24: TCU (Friday)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.