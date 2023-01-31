Oklahoma Iowa St Football

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables directs his team during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Ames, Iowa.

 AP Photo / Charlie Neibergall

Next season will bring some new variety to Oklahoma's schedule.

The Big 12 released its schedule for the 2023-24 season on Tuesday, which brings some notable changes with the additions of BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and Central Florida to the new 14-team conference.

The Sooners will play three of the four new teams. They get two of them on the road — Cincinnati and BYU — while they'll host Central Florida. The three new teams replace Kansas State, Texas Tech and Baylor, which the Sooners would've played in the previous 10-team iteration of the conference.

The Sooners travel to Cincinnati on Sept. 23 to open the conference play. BYU will be their final road game on Nov. 18, the week before the season finale.

The Sooners conference home games include Iowa State (Sept. 30), UCF (Oct. 21), West Virginia (No. 11) and TCU on Friday, Nov. 24.

The Sooners other conference road games include Texas (Oct. 7, at Cotton Bowl), Kansas (Oct. 28) and Oklahoma State (Nov. 4).

Here is the Sooners' full 2023-24 schedule (home games are bolded):

Sept. 2: Arkansas State

Sept. 9: SMU

Sept. 16: at Tulsa

Sept. 23: at Cincinnati

Sept. 30: Iowa State

Oct. 7: Texas (Dallas)

Oct. 21: UCF

Oct. 28: at Kansas

Nov. 4: at Oklahoma State

Nov. 11: West Virginia

Nov. 18: at BYU

Nov. 24: TCU (Friday)

Jesse Crittenden is the sports editor of The Transcript and covers OU athletics. Reach him at jesse@normantranscript.com or at 405-366-3580

