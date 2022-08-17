Editor’s Note: This is the fourth installment in a series focused on potential impact players for the Sooners in 2022. This installment focuses on sophomore safety Billy Bowman.
Oklahoma safeties coach Brandon Hall describes Billy Bowman as a “quiet guy.”
But make no mistake, that doesn’t mean he’s not a competitive guy. While Hall, of course, sees that competitiveness on the football field, there isn’t really a place he doesn’t see it.
“Coming over to the house, playing basketball — just anything outside of football, you start to pick up that [this] dude is always playing to win,” Hall said during OU media day earlier this month. “It’s not just in the weight room and stuff.”
Bowman’s coaches and teammates have seen it, too. Among all of the players that have been discussed during the spring and fall camp, Bowman’s name has been mentioned by his teammates almost more than any other.
Bowman’s certainly confident entering this season. The sophomore safety enters the 2022-23 season as a projected starter on the Sooners’ defense with the potential of being one of the team’s biggest impact players.
“I definitely felt like last season I lost some confidence,” Bowman said. “But I feel like this year, [I’ve been able] to gain that confidence back with the new coaches coming in. During spring ball, I definitely feel like I gained my confidence back and I’m ready to go.”
Bowman entered last season as the starter at nickleback, assuming the starting role for five of the team’s first six games. He then saw playing time at cornerback but struggled, and his playing time diminished as the season continued. He finished the season with 21 tackles, including two for a loss, in eight games.
However, the coaching staff made the decision during spring practices to move Bowman permanently to safety. The position change, and the ability to focus on one position, has helped Bowman settle in.
“I feel like it allows me to focus on the little things,” Bowman said. “Once you narrow your vision down to one thing, you can focus on all of the little things, becoming great at one thing and then focusing on the other things [like] technique things, knowing formations, knowing what the offense can run out of different formations, things like that.”
After a few days of fall practices, he received the biggest endorsement from his head coach, Brent Venables. The Sooner coach touted Bowman as a player who’s been the benchmark of consistency.
“I respect how he shows up every day,” Venables said Tuesday. “[He’s] super mature. He wants to be excellent. [He’s] very quiet, humble, one of our best workers, one of the most consistent guys on our team. Right now, [he’s] maybe playing better than anybody on defense, if I was to single one person out.
“The biggest thing is he just hadn't had a bunch of dips. He's had plenty of mistakes, like all of them. But he has shown up every day with the right mindset to improve, to get better. Same thing in the meeting room… [He’s] hungry and he's prideful. But he's got great humility and toughness to him.”
He’s made an impact on his teammates, too. When asked about the competition between receivers and defensive backs in practice, Marvin Mims mentioned Bowman as a teammate that impressed him during the offseason.
“Billy has been doing tremendous stuff in the weight room and out of the weight room, running and all that stuff,” Mims said during Big 12 Media Days last month. “Billy is gonna be a freak this year.”
