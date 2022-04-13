One of the Sooners' iconic head coaches will be back on the sidelines this year.
The XFL announced the head coaches for all eight teams Wednesday morning, including former OU coach Bob Stoops. Individual team assignments for each coach will be announced at a later date.
It's not the hall of famer's first return to the sidelines since retiring from OU. He was previously the head coach and general manager for the XFL's Dallas Renegades during the 2020 season before it was shortened due to COVID-19.
Along with Stoops, the list includes former NFL coaches Wade Phillips and Jim Haslett. Former NFL players Terrell Buckley, Hines Ward, Rod Woodson, Reggie Barlow and Anthony Becht will also serve as head coaches.
Stoops spent 18 seasons with the Sooners before retiring prior to the 2017 season. He eventually came back as an interim head coach last December following Lincoln Riley's departure, coaching the Sooners to an Alamo Bowl win over Oregon.
He finished his OU tenure with 191 wins, 10 conference championships and a national champions.