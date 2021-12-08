Bob Stoops isn’t one to talk much about himself.
That didn’t change even as he was being recognized for one of football’s greatest individual honors.
The longtime Sooners’ head coach was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday as a member of the 2021 class in Las Vegas. When asked about his emotions regarding the induction, Stoops focused on the people who helped him get there.
“I’ve got the utmost respect and feel honored and love college football to the nth degree, I’m just not about personal awards and things like that, much,” Stoops told reporters. “I don’t get caught up in that. I had a ton of help, players and coaches to get here. So I represent all of them.”
While Stoops didn’t talk about himself much, the National Football Foundation did it for him.
Stoops enters as the winningest coach in Oklahoma history with 190 victories and as the only coach in history to win all four BCS bowl games and the national championship. He also led the Sooners to 10 Big 12 titles and is a six-time Big 12 Coach of the Year.
The run to the national championship in 2000 stands out as one of Stoops’ favorite memories at Oklahoma, including a stretch of three straight wins over teams ranked in the AP Top 10.
Those wins? Texas, Kansas State and Nebraska.
“That’s when we kind of knew we were back,” Stoops said at a press conference before the ceremony. “We just had these three in a row and we wiped Nebraska 31-14. It was like, ‘we’re pretty good.’ That’s when you felt it happening and that’s probably my favorite memory, that Nebraska game in the middle of the year.
Before Stoops’ OU career, he played football at the University of Iowa. One of his teammates, Andre Tippett, was also inducted into the Hall of Fame on Tuesday.
“It’s amazing knowing the things that Bobby’s accomplished as a coach,” Tippett, who was a co-captain with Stoops at Iowa, said at the press conference. “I know him as a great football player. All of us football players, we all talk about guys you want to go down that dark alley with. All you had to do is just look to your left or your right, and you knew he was gonna be there with you.
“And it’s amazing to know the success because he was able to take the success as a player and take it on to the coaching aspect of his career. and I’m really proud to be associated with him and call on my friend.”
In commemoration of Stoops’ induction, Oklahoma Football’s Twitter account posted several videos of congratulations from former players such as Sterling Shepard, Adrian Peterson, Dusty Dvoracek, Roy Williams and Tommie Harris.
For Peterson, who finished as the Heisman Trophy runner up in 2004, he always appreciated Stoops’ honesty.
“It was such an amazing experience to play for coach Stoops,” Peterson said. “ He was so genuine, a real guy. He was a straight shooter. That’s the one thing I always respected about coach Stoops. He would tell you exactly how it was.
“To be able to go on the field and be coached under a guy who had that mindset, you wanted to give him everything you had.”
Stoops reflected on his previous coaches and also thanked the University of Oklahoma.
“I came up as a grad assistant, under the very best coaches [and they] all had an effect on me and I’m lucky and blessed that they influenced me the way they did, and I was able to have the career I had,” Stoops said. “And I thank the University of Oklahoma, all of the leadership there that they gave me the opportunity to be the head coach for 18 years.”