Last season, injuries throughout the secondary forced Billy Bowman to learn to adapt quickly.
A four-star recruit from Denton, Tex., Bowman entered his first season with the program preparing to play nickel. The true freshman came away with four tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, a pass breakup and a forced fumble in the season opener.
When D.J. Graham and Woodi Washington went down with injuries, the true freshman was asked to slide over to corner. After starting five of the first six games of the season, Bowman didn’t look comfortable in his new position and saw limited action down the stretch.
It wasn’t just Bowman that struggled to adjust to the changes in personnel.
The Sooners secondary came away with interceptions in three of the first four games and didn’t allow any of their four opponents to throw for more than 300 yards. Their next three opponents averaged over 350 yards of passing, including nine passing touchdowns against Texas and TCU.
This season, first-year head coach Brent Venables and defensive backs coach Jay Valai are committed to improving on a defense that was tied for 109th in the country in passing yards allowed per game a season ago.
“They’re learning the complex coverages that Venables (coaches) and getting comfortable with it,” said OU wide receiver Marvin Mims at Big 12 media days. “When they mature and grow into coverages and know them like the back of their hand, it’s going to be a scary sight.”
Bowman has only been working out with the safeties this offseason, and both Venables and Valai have said they want him to only focus on that position.
When Venables was asked who could be one of the next great defensive players for the program during Monday’s OU football coaches luncheon, Bowman was the first name he brought up.
“He’s been just very, very committed and he’s got incredible talent,” Venables said during the OU football coaches luncheon on Monday. “He played multiple positions a year ago as a true freshman in a variety of places in the secondary. We’ve really tried to help him focus just at safety. I think he’s got a chance to really be an exceptional player when it’s all said and done.”
Mims has been battling against Bowman and the rest of the secondary all offseason, but the thing that jumps out to him is the work he does behind the scenes.
“Billy has been doing tremendous stuff in the weight room and out of the weight room, running and all that stuff,” Mims said. “Billy is gonna be a freak this year.”
The Sooners will benefit from having Washington and Graham back on the field at cornerback.
Meanwhile, at corner the Sooners return three experienced players at the safety position. Justin Broiles has started 15 games over the past four seasons, and came away with 25 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries last season.
Key Lawrence started four games last season, but made appearances in all 13 games. He recorded 25 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, a sack and three forced fumbles.
