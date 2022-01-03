Brent Venables has reportedly made another staff hire to bolster Oklahoma’s defense.
The Sooners are hiring Clemson’s Todd Bates as co-defensive coordinator, first reported by Tiger Illustrated’s Larry Williams.
Bates has served as Clemson’s defensive line coach since 2017, and was also named the program’s recruiting coordinator in 2019. He’ll be joining fellow Clemson staffer Ted Roof at Oklahoma, who Venables hired as defensive coordinator last month.
Bates, 38, also served as Clemson’s assistant coach and has become known as an elite recruiter and developer of young talent. He was named the Rivals’ Recruiter of the Year in 2019 as a key contributor to Clemson’s 2020 recruiting class that ranked No. 1 nationally by ESPN, No. 2 by Rivals and No. 3 by 247 Sports composite rankings.
Under Bates, Clemson routinely had one of the best defensive lines in the country. In 2020, Clemson tied for first nationally in sacks (46) and second in tackles for loss (109).
Bates’ playing career included a four-year stint at Alabama from 2001-2004, and he also played for the Tennessee Titans in 2005 and 2006.