Oklahoma kicker Gabe Brkic is vying to be the first Sooner win the Lou Groza Award.
Brkic was named to the award's watch list Wednesday, an award that recognizes the nation's top placekicker. He was named as a semifinalist for the award the last two seasons.
Brkic is one of 30 candidates on the watch list, and is one of six kickers on the list that made at least three field goals from 50 yards or more.
The redshirt junior nailed 20 of his 26 field goal attempts last season, including 8/12 from 40 yards or more, and made all 52 of his extra point attempts. For his career, Brkic has made 37 of his 43 field goal attempts.
Brkic was named to first-team All-Big 12 last season.