Caleb Kelly’s last two seasons have been spent mostly on the sidelines, dealing with injuries.
It wasn’t always that way.
Before his first ACL tear, Kelly played three mostly healthy seasons for Oklahoma. He appeared in 37 games over that span, starting in 24 of them.
Those years included several highlight plays. In 2018, he returned a fumble for a touchdown after a strip sack on then-West Virginia quarterback Will Grier.
In 2017, he forced a fourth- quarter fumble against Georgia in the Rose Bowl that Steven Parker returned 46 yards for a touchdown.
He’s only played in four games since that 2018 season, tearing his ACL in 2019 and then again before the 2020 season.
But through that adversity, he remained at OU, determined to finish the career in Norman that he started in 2016. And for the first time in three seasons, Kelly enters the season healthy and ready to play.
Part of that resilience stems from his family’s support and representing his hometown of Fresno, California.
“I’m the fourth player, I think, from [Fresno] to come through [OU], and nobody has made it all the way through,” Kelly said Wednesday. “ They transferred or got kicked off the team, they’ve had everything happen. And so when I was coming in, it was kind of like, ‘You’re going to make-or-break Fresno. You’re going to save Fresno.’ So I’ve held that in my heart this whole time being here.
“I’m really prideful about that to where I’ve got to make it through.”
Kelly’s perseverance has impacted his teammates, too. He was announced as team captain earlier this week along with Spencer Rattler, Jeremiah Hall and Pat Fields.
Fields is proud to represent the Sooners defense alongside Kelly.
“It’s an honor to stand next to him, because Caleb is like the epitome of whatever the program wants to have,” Fields said. “The moments of adversity he faced and how he handled them speaks volumes about him. He could have transferred anywhere in the country, but he stuck it out through two ACL surgeries.
“He’s just done everything and anything he can to help the team. I think you see just a lot of great traits with him like selflessness, hard work, grit, things like that. It really sets a good trajectory for the entire team, sets a good model for all of us to model after.”
For Kelly, it’s not enough to push through the adversity. He’s preparing to make an impact on the field this season, too.
He’s spent most of his career as an outside linebacker, but OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch intends to play Kelly more as an inside linebacker this season. It’s a shift that emphasizes Kelly’s biggest strength — pressuring the quarterback.
Kelly recorded five sacks and 11 tackles for loss in his three healthy seasons.
“In terms of playing outside, when I do get that opportunity, it’s fun just because I get to rush the passer a lot more than you do at inside backer, and there’s a lot less you have to see and the angles are different,” Kelly said.
Grinch is happy to look for ways to utilize Kelly in his defense.
“Honestly, in our time here, as much time as we’ve spent with Caleb, we haven’t watched Caleb play a lot of football unfortunately,” Grinch said. “You think about his story through the adversities that he’s had… I’m thrilled for him that he’s with us, I’m thrilled for us that he’s with us.”
“I’m excited to get him on the field and play this Saturday. I think he has a chance to be a quality member of the defense. It’s something he hasn’t had the opportunity to do during our time here. I’m excited for him.”
It’s been an up-and-down road for Kelly to start this season healthy.
But he believes the adversity made him a better teammate and a better person.
“I’ve gone through so much that I know how to love while not playing and I know how to love while playing,” Kelly said. “So, I just love my teammates and just be there for them, and make plays for them and give them love that way.
“It’s been a hard, hard process. It sucks to be hurt, it sucks to be out, it sucks to go from the top to the bottom and work your way back up. It’s hard but I think it’s made me a better person, for sure.”