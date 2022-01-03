Oklahoma starting quarterback Caleb Williams announced Monday that he's entering the transfer portal.
In a statement released from Williams' Twitter account, the true freshman said he is entering to explore his options, which includes staying at OU.
"I think we all come to college to find our own path and prepare for the future," Williams statement read. "I came to Oklahoma with a game plan, but with all of the recent changes, I need to figure out what is the right path for me moving forward.
"According to NCAA rules, as a student-athlete, the only way I can speak with other schools and see who may offer the best preparation and development for my future career is by entering the portal. Staying at OU will definitely be an option as I begin this process."
Williams appeared in 11 games this season and started at quarterback for the team's final eight games. He finished his freshman campaign with 1,916 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and four interceptions while completing nearly 65 percent of his passes. He also added 442 rushing yards and six touchdowns.
He briefly emerged as a candidate for the Heisman Trophy before the Sooners’ lost to Baylor and Oklahoma State to end their season.
Williams came to Oklahoma as the No. 1 overall quarterback in the 2021 recruiting class and was heavily recruited by former OU coach Lincoln Riley, who left the Sooners for USC's coaching vacancy in November.
Brent Venables, who was hired to replace Riley last month, released a joint statement with OU athletic director Joe Castligione regarding Williams' decision to enter the transfer portal.
"Caleb Williams enjoyed an exciting and impactful first season at the University of Oklahoma and we will continue to be engaged with him and his family on a comprehensive plan for his development as a student and a quarterback, including a path to graduation and strategic leveraging of NIL opportunities," the statement read.
"While we believe OU provides Caleb the best opportunity to develop as a player and realize his goals for college and beyond, we respect his right to explore his options following key staff changes here."
Williams isn’t the first player to enter the transfer portal following Riley’s departure. Four players, including quarterback Spencer Rattler, have left the school via the transfer portal and have joined new schools.
However, Williams could decide to remain at Oklahoma despite entering the portal. OU wide receiver Theo Wease, who missed most of the season with an injury, entered the portal last month before ultimately deciding to stay with the Sooners.
Questions surrounded Williams’ future shortly after Riley’s departure, but he stayed and started at quarterback for the Sooners’ 47-32 win against Oregon in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29. Williams completed 21-of-27 passes for 242 yards and three touchdowns against the Ducks. The win ended the Sooners’ season with an 11-2 win-loss record, the program’s 16th 11-win season since 2000.
After the game, Williams briefly addressed his future.
“We were all shocked [after Riley left]. We were all hit by it at the same time, same moment, so that's how it's been, up and down,” Williams said. “... I was focused on finishing the semester off strong, being with my guys.
“I have the chance to be here. All my guys that won't be here next year, they go off on the right note, we go off 11-2, and I'm about to go on vacation with my family. I haven't been on vacation in a really long time. After all these ups and downs I want to go on vacation, spend time with my family and focus on that, and that's it.”