There were noticeably loud cheers from the crowd as the stadium jumbotron showed who Oklahoma would be starting at quarterback on Saturday.
The Caleb Williams era had officially begun.
The freshman made his first collegiate start against TCU, becoming the first Oklahoma true freshman to start a game at quarterback since 1990. He delivered, leading his team to a 52-31 victory in Norman.
It was unknown who would start at quarterback after Williams replaced Spencer Rattler against Texas last weekend. On Tuesday, OU coach Lincoln Riley said he wouldn’t announce who the starter would be prior to the Sooners’ game against the Horned Frogs.
But he settled on Williams to replace Rattler, who had won 15 of his 17 games as OU’s quarterback.
“I decided that we were going to start [Williams] midweek sometime and I told both the guys what the plan was,” Riley said after the game. “... Both of them handle the week well. I was very confident playing either one of them. They both practiced extremely well, helped each other and supported each other even in the game tonight.”
Williams didn’t disappoint in his starting debut.
It took the Sooners three minutes to score on the game’s opening possession, as Kennedy Brooks capped off the drive with a two-yard touchdown. Later in the first quarter, Williams’ scored his first touchdown after finding Jeremiah Hall for a 15-yard reception.
The team ended the first quarter with 193 total yards, with 140 coming from the arm of Williams.
“He just stayed himself, which I thought was good. You don’t want guys trying to get out of who they are in these moments,” Riley said. “Don’t try to change, just be confident in yourself and just go be yourself and go play football… I thought he did a good job of staying in the moment, being himself.”
Williams finished the game with 295 yards passing, four touchdowns and completed 18-of-23 pass attempts.
He made a lot of big plays in the passing game, completing passes of 59, 41 and 35 yards.
Jadon Haselwood also finished with a career night, catching three touchdowns — he had three career touchdowns coming into the game — and recorded six receptions for 56 yards.
But it was Williams’ impact on the running game that stood out the most.
Brooks got his second start of the season, and was able to find room to run consistently. He followed up his 217-yard performance last week with 153 more against TCU, averaging 7.6 yards per carry.
Williams only ran nine times, but it was his rushing threat that opened up running lanes for Brooks. Williams also scored on a 41-yard run in the third quarter, which came after he faked a handoff to Brooks before keeping it himself.
“With him back there and being able to run the ball, you have to keep true to it,” Brooks said. “... You saw it versus Texas when he took it (66) yards down the field. When you see a quarterback do that ... he can run. He just takes pressure off of me knowing that there are two people that can run the ball out of the backfield.”
While Williams got the start against TCU, Riley didn’t confirm if he’ll be the starter moving forward.
But it’d be hard to play much better than he did on Saturday.
“Caleb got the opportunity tonight, and obviously did a great job with it,” Riley said. “I’m confident that had Spencer gotten the opportunity tonight with the way he practiced, he would’ve played very well also.
“I’m proud of those guys for a winning effort and being team-first guys.”