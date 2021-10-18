It's clear Caleb Williams has caught the Big 12's eye.
After being named the newcomer of the week last week, the conference announced Williams as the Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.
The true freshman quarterback made his first collegiate start Saturday against TCU, throwing for 295 yards and four touchdowns while adding 66 rushing yards and a score. He completed 18 of his 23 passing attempts.
Williams was the first true freshman to start at quarterback for the Sooners since 1990, and his performance set several OU records. His 295 passing yards and four TDs were the most by any OU true freshman, and his 261 first-half passing yards were the most by a true freshman in any half.
The Sooners' offense averaged a season-high 9.1 yards per play against the Horned Frogs and recorded 525 total yards.
Williams replaced Spencer Rattler during the Texas game on Oct. 9 and has since started the last seven quarters at quarterback. Over that span, Williams has totaled 507 passing yards, 154 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. He also hasn't committed a turnover.
• OU-Texas Tech kickoff time announced: The Sooners' home game against Texas Tech on Oct. 30 will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. on ABC, OU announced Monday.
The Sooners' upcoming game at Kansas on Saturday kicks off at 11 a.m.