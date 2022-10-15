With Oklahoma leading 21-14 in the second quarter, Kansas quarterback Jason Bean dropped back to pass and appeared to find a receiver a few yards upfield near the left sideline.
The only defender in the way was OU cornerback C.J. Coldon. Bean tried to loft it over Coldon, but he managed to jump and get a hand on it.
But he didn’t stop there. As Coldon fell to the ground, the ball kept falling too, and Coldon managed to keep his balance enough to snag the ball before it fell to the turf.
The interception was reminiscent of DJ Graham’s interception last season against Nebraska, and it’s an early candidate for the Sooners’ best defensive play of the season.
“It was crazy,” Coldon said. “It kind of felt like sandlot football, just playing with your friends. I just jumped up, tipped it and try to get a [pass break-up] and knock it down. Then I saw I was able to reach out and grab it. It counted. I was trying to make sure it counted.
“But it feels even better getting a win at home, in Norman, at the Palace, that’s a great feeling.”
His second interception in as many games proved critical in the Sooners’ 52-42 win over Kansas Saturday.
After not seeing the field much early in the season, the Wyoming transfer has made some impact plays the last two weeks. He also picked off Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers last week, the Sooners’ only forced turnover of the game.
His interception against Kansas was the fourth of his career.
“I know I had two [interceptions] in Wyoming and two here in back-to-back weeks. It’s crazy, but I just want to win as bad as everyone else on the team – coaches, the whole staff, my whole teammates,” Coldon said. “We just want to win and go out there and make 100 percent effort and go out there and make plays.”
• Sooners wear new ‘UNITY' uniform: The Sooners debuted a new alternate uniform against the Jayhawks.
The creation of the “UNITY' uniform, which was unveiled Wednesday prior to the game, began in 2020 and was spearheaded by OU athletes, including Creed Humphrey, Jeremiah Hall, Caleb Kelly and Chanse Sylvie.
The uniform also honors Prentice Gautt, the Sooners’ first Black scholarship football player who arrived on campus in 1956 and was named twice to the All-Big Eight Team.
The Sooners last summer selected the game against Kansas as the debut of the uniform.
The anthracite-colored jerseys include the word "together" sewn on the collar, "unity" on the back nameplate and an outline of the state of Oklahoma amid a triple-stripe on both sleeves.
• Hello, Marvin Mims: The Sooners’ leading receiver had been noticeably uninvolved the past two weeks, recording just five catches for 39 yards during that span.
That wasn’t the case against Kansas.
Dillon Gabriel looked Mims’ way early and often, as Mims finished with nine catches for 106 yards — his second 100-yard game this season and seventh of his career — on 15 targets. No other Sooner receiver had more than seven targets.
• Wildcat remnants: Despite Gabriel’s return at quarterback, OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby left in elements of wildcat packages that the Sooners ran against Texas last week.
It wasn’t nearly as experimental as last week, when the team cycled in several players at quarterback in addition to backup quarterback Davis Beville. But one thing they kept was having the center directly snap it to the running back, and the Sooners scored twice off of that in the first half.
• Extra points: The Sooners’ offense converted 16-of-20 third-down attempts after converting just 13-of-46 in the three prior games… DaShaun White’s interception in the third quarter was the first of his career… Theo Wease’s second-quarter touchdown was his third of the season and ninth of his career…
Up next: The Sooners (4-3, 1-3 Big 12) are on bye week before traveling to Iowa State on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.