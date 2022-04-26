When the red and white teams were selected before Oklahoma’s spring game last Saturday, Danny Stutsman noticed something.
He was selected as a linebacker for the red team, and his teammate and fellow linebacker, David Ugwoegbu, was selected for the white team. So the two teammates made a side bet with each other on who would finish the game with the most tackles.
After the game, Stutsman wasn’t sure how many tackles he finished with. But he knew he won the bet.
“All I know is my pocket is going to get bigger and his are going to get emptier,” Stutsman joked.
He was right. Not only did Stutsman finish with five tackles to Ugwoegbu’s three, he would’ve won that bet against nearly any of his teammates. Stutsman’s five tackles were the most of any player on either team not named Marcus Stripling, who also had five.
All of Stutsman’s tackles were solo, and he also added a tackle for loss. Teammates and coaches raved about the sophomore linebacker’s improvement and leadership during spring practices, and that showed on the field over the weekend.
Stutsman got some other bragging rights as well, as his red team defeated Ugowoegbu’s white team 21-17. But for Stutsman, there’s still a lot of ways he can get better.
“There are so many parts of my game that I think I can improve,” Stutsman said. “It’s the overall understanding of the defense, my pad level, my directional movements — there are just strides where [OU] coach [Brent] Venables is going to demand me to get better, pretty much everywhere. I don’t see myself [as] good in any direction because that’s when you get complacent. I just want to keep working.”
The improvement Stutsman’s teammates see in him is the same he sees in the Sooners’ defense.
“I think the leaps [we made] were insane,” Stutsman said. “I think that first practice was rough. [The coaches] threw a lot at us. They knew we could handle it and they knew we’d look a lot better at the end of it. There is still a lot of improvement that needs to happen. I know with this squad, we’re going to make that change. I’m very excited because we have two of the best coaches to push us.”
Here’s a look at a few other defensive players who impressed during the spring game:
Ethan Downs
Expectations for the sophomore defensive end have only grown since the end of last season. During the spring game, he showed why he’s a safe bet for a big season in 2022.
He didn’t just impress, he dominated. He finished with four tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks. He also forced a fumble on Drake Stoops late in the first quarter, which was recovered by Joshua Eaton to notch the game’s first turnover.
For Downs, the focus has been on playing to Venables’ standard.
“To constantly live out the standard on the field, off the field, in the classroom, how we talk to people, what we do on our weekends, what we do before the game, what we do during an off time is not really off time but an opportunity to separate ourselves from everybody else,” Downs said. “ Lessons like that are really going to change us and make us a championship quality team.”
Marcus Stripling
Despite playing a reserve role last season, Stripling showed flashes of making a real impact. But the defensive end looked like a different player during the spring game, finishing with five tackles, two sacks and a game-high four tackles for loss.
During his media availability earlier this month, Stripling said he felt more comfortable in the new defense under Venables and defensive coordinator T.D. Roof as a pass rusher.
“This defense and the concept is crazy,” Stripling said. “I feel like we have an NFL type of concept. I feel like we’ll be able to get after people on third down. I feel like people are not going to have as many conversions on third down. I feel like our run defense is going to be amazing. I’m just excited to see it out there on the field. Like I’m excited to see what we’re going to do this year.”
Venables referred to Stripling’s development during the spring as a “transformation.” He showed he should be in consideration for a bigger role next season.
Jeffrey Johnson
The fifth-year transfer led the white team with four tackles, a sack and a tackle for loss. Johnson saw a lot of playing time at defensive tackle and could be in line to see immediate playing time in the fall.