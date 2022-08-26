Editor’s Note: This is the fifth installment in a series focused on potential impact players for the Sooners in 2022. This installment focuses on fifth-year linebacker DaShaun White.
DaShaun White had a feeling things would be different.
The veteran linebacker entered his fifth fall camp as a Sooner earlier this month. He wasn’t sure what to expect but he knew it would be different.
How does it compare to his previous fall camps in Norman?
“Guys are running around like crazy,” White said after practice Thursday. “[It’s a] different type of fall camp, definitely. It’s a lot more intense. High energy, high physicality, it’s been a lot of fun. I feel like we’ve gotten a lot better."
That was a big reason why White returned for another season with the Sooners, along with having the chance to be coached by Brent Venables.
The OU head coach has been heavily involved in linebacker drills, often placing himself right in the middle of the action alongside defensive coordinator Ted Roof. Venables has emphasized to the linebackers that they are the “heart and soul” of the defense.
That’s had an impact on White.
“We’ve got two of the best defensive coaches in the country coaching us every single day,” Venables said. “He’s high intensity and he likes things very [particularly], and I think having that just makes us that much better. We get up there, we take a false step before our rep, and he’s going to let us finish and then we’re going to run it back. But it’s one of those things where the game comes down to details that small, so we need that attention to detail."
It’s that attention to detail that’s helped White become one of the leaders on the defense.
He’s started 36 games for the Sooners over the past three seasons and put up his best statistical year in 2021, ranking third on the team with 66 tackles to go with five tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.
White has primarily played middle linebacker but also has experience as the weak side linebacker. He’s also seen some action at the “cheetah” position since Venables arrived, a position that combines the nickel cornerback and the strongside linebacker.
It’s a position Venables has had in his defense for years, and he’s looking for someone who’s fast and can make plays in space. White fills that gap.
“DeShaun can play multiple positions,” Venables said. “He can play all three positions and actually has.”
White’s confident his versatility makes him an asset in Venables’ defense, regardless of where he plays.
“They’re kind of trying me at all three positions (middle linebacker, weakside linebacker, cheetah). It suits me,” White said. “I feel like I can play anywhere on the defense, and it helps me just being able to know the defense all around. It makes me do my job a lot better, because I know whenever I just started at one position, it was kind of like I was learning that position but I didn’t really know where my help was at, I didn’t really know things like that.
“But being able to learn both sides of the field and the middle positions helped me know everybody’s job and it makes me play that much faster.”
Another thing that’s helped White grow is his leadership in the linebacker room. White is the oldest player in the room and one of only four upperclassmen in the room, and he worked to develop his leadership skills during the offseason.
“It kind of feels like I'm a big brother,” White said. “It’s a mixture of love, empowerment, kicking them on the butt a little bit, that sort of deal.
“I think we’re really mature. As far as this summer goes, I think I might be biased saying this, but I feel it’s a fact that [the linebackers have] probably gotten more extra work than any other group together as far as film, extra weights, all of that. I think we’re definitely the most mature group and we kind of take pride in knowing we’re the heart and soul of the defense, and that’s what’s expected of this group.”
