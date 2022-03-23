By all accounts, last season was DaShaun White’s best at Oklahoma.
He finished his senior year with a career-high 66 tackles, adding five tackles for loss and a fumble recovery. He started 12 of the Sooners’ 13 games, only missing the Baylor game due to injury.
It wouldn’t have been a surprise for him to join other Sooner defensive players like Nik Bonitto, Brian Asamoah and Perrion Winfrey in declaring for this year’s NFL Draft. But when it came time for him to make a decision, something kept him from moving to the next level.
“It was one of those things that I know I had to make the right decision for myself,” White said during his media availability Tuesday. “[I] really felt deep down inside I just left so much on the table here. If I had went on and went to the league, I know that it probably would've been one of those things that just would've [eaten] at me for quite some time, just knowing that I didn't leave the legacy that I wanted to here, I didn't do the things I wanted to here.
“That's essentially what it came down to, me feeling like I just left too much on the plate. I know there's another level I can get to and that's the only plan for the next year.”
White decided to stay at Oklahoma, though something else helped with his decision — the Sooners’ hiring of Brent Venables as head coach.
“That was probably the easiest part of the decision, just knowing that I would play for the absolutely best defensive coordinator in college football,” White said. “I would say [he’s] the absolute best head coach now. That was probably the easiest part of the decision… The things that he's done, it's video-game like, so the opportunity to play for someone like him at the [linebacker] position that he specializes in and teaches in, it doesn't get better for me individually.
“I think it was easy to see in his actions, the things that he started doing. He’s one of those people, it’s clear that he’s a players-first coach. He always says he’s going to love us tough but he’s going to love us hard, too. He demonstrates that in his actions every single day, and it’s something that I never wonder if he loves me or not because I can tell, whether he’s yelling at me right in my face, like literally right here, or if he’s telling me I did a good job on something.”
After deciding to stay, White went right to work in the offseason with Jerry Schmidt, the Sooners’ strength and conditioning coach who returned to his former role after Venables was hired. While the focus has been on getting stronger, White also committed to watching more film to help with making quicker on-field reads during games.
Though he was nervous about the intensity of Schmidt’s workouts, that feeling quickly went away.
“The stories had always had me sort of anxious,” White said. ‘I got in there, surprisingly they put me on his rack. So I’ve been working out with ‘Schmidty’ every single day. He works his tail off, but he’s really kind of goofy… Schmidty, he’s my dog, I would do anything for him. Literally that quick, I could see sort of like with this entire coaching staff, you could see how invested they are in the players and to the culture of this program.”
He’s also taken on more of a leadership role after the departures from last year’s defense. As a graduate student and fifth-year senior, White has been working to help facilitate Venables’ culture of accountability.
Though most of the linebackers this season are young — six of them are underclassmen — White is confident about the group he’s leading.
“I think the leadership on the team stepped up a lot and that’s made that big of a difference,” White said. “We all have our accountability groups that we’re in charge of as leaders, seniors… We take words from Coach Venables like [having a] ‘no excuse’ mindset and we stick to that. That’s what it is. Nobody’s going above that. There’s no excuses. It’s that simple.”
On Tuesday, he was on the field at Everest Training Center for the start of his fifth spring football season with the Sooners.
It’s also the beginning of White’s quest to strengthen his legacy in his final season with the team.
“I know I haven’t been a part of a better offseason than what we just experienced just as far as day to day,” White said. “Just the intent to work was so much different than what we’ve had in the past. I know we’re heading into the right direction.”