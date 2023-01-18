Oklahoma has a date circled for its 2023 spring game.
The Sooners announced Wednesday their annual spring game is set for April 22. Kickoff time and additional information will be announced at a later date.
Tickets for OU football season ticket holders and Sooner Club members will cost $10 each and will be accessible via their renewal applications in the coming days, the university announced.
The spring game will be the second under OU coach Brent Venables. Last year's spring game drew a program-record crowd of 75,360 and was also the highest-attended spring game in the country.
