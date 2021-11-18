Through the first eight games, it didn’t seem like any team could stop Oklahoma’s running game.
The Sooners ran for 220 yards or more four times in their first eight games, including a 339-yard performance against Texas back in October. The Sooners failed to hit the 110-yard mark only once in that span and totaled 23 touchdowns on the ground.
They didn’t just find success running the ball, they relied on it, too. The Sooners averaged nearly 35 carriers per game and ran for 6.4 yards per carry on those attempts.
But the running game has crashed back to earth over the last two games, and it’s a big reason why the Sooners’ offense struggled against Baylor.
The Sooners combined for 150 rushing yards and two touchdowns against Texas Tech and Baylor, averaging just 3.1 yards per carry. They also averaged just 24 attempts in both games, well below their average in the first eight games.
Caleb Williams and the Sooners’ passing game made up for the running deficiencies against Texas Tech but struggled against Baylor, and the Sooners weren’t able to generate momentum on the ground against the Bears.
On the season, the Sooners rank 60th nationally in yards per game (171.8) and fifth in the Big 12.
“We just have to all play together, all 11 for the whole game,” OU running back Kennedy Brooks said. “Once we do that, we’ll be fine. It’s not really anything that has to change or anything. We just have to play together.”
The Sooners tried to establish the run against Baylor, rushing eight times in the first quarter and nine times in the second quarter for 66 yards. But as the Bears took a second half lead, the Sooners opted to throw the ball.
And when they tried to run the ball in the second half, the Bears shut it down, holding the Sooners to 12 yards on 11 attempts.
During his media availability Wednesday, OU left tackle Marquise Hayes said the struggles to run the ball ultimately falls on the offensive line.
“It’s definitely something we can get fixed,” Hayes said. “I feel like Baylor had a good scheme [against] us, but it’s about us being more physical in the run. We’ve got to establish the run up front, so obviously for the running backs to hit the gaps that they need to, we’ve got to be more physical to open up the gaps.
“So basically, we establish this game to come in and be more physical and set the tone.”
Coming into the season, the backfield looked to be a 50-50 split between Brooks and Eric Gray. But since the Texas game, Brooks has gotten the lionshare of the carries.
Over the last three games, Gray has run the ball just four times for 14 yards compared to 45 carries for Brooks. He hasn’t been utilized much in the passing game either, catching six passes.
OU coach Lincoln Riley said there’s been a focus to get Gray the ball more, but it just hasn’t worked out that way.
“Some of this has just been the ways that some of these games have evolved that haven't opened up to as many opportunities,” Riley said Tuesday. “And there's been a lot of times that we've had a plan in place to play him more, put the ball in his hands more. Because he's done some good things. He did some really nice things with the ball the other day.
“So there were a handful of guys from an offensive skill point that were playing pretty well the other day that I wish [we] could have [given] them more opportunities, and Eric is certainly one of them.”
Running the ball won’t get any easier against Iowa State on Saturday. The Cyclones rank 18th nationally in rushing yards allowed per game (112.4) and have surrendered just eight rushing touchdowns this season.
Despite the recent issues, Riley is confident the offensive line and the running game will bounce back against Iowa State.
“Did we do a lot of things good the other day? Yeah. Could we have played better in a few areas? Of course. We could have,” Riley said. “But I think we're progressing and I think our good is certainly good enough.”