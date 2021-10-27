It’s been another great season to this point for Nik Bonitto.
The senior outside linebacker leads the team in several important categories, including sacks (5), tackles for loss (9), quarterback hurries (7) and fumble recoveries (2).
He’s on pace to match or exceed his stats from last season, when he was named to the Associated Press’ All-American team with 10.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks.
He was named to the Big 12 preseason team coming into the season, and he's a good bet to land on awards lists at the end of the season. Through eight games, he ranks fourth in the conference in tackles for loss and sixth in sacks.
“I feel like I’m playing pretty good ball this year, considering... how teams are playing the D-line and stuff like that,” Bonitto said during his media availability Wednesday. “I’m trying to continuously try to be hungry and do what I can to get in the backfield and be disruptive, and just try to be a good leader.”
While Bonitto’s having individual success, he’s more concerned with his team’s play.
Bonitto and OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch expressed concern this week with the lack of explosiveness from the defense. Over the past two weeks against TCU and Kansas, the Sooners have recorded just eight tackles for loss and one sack, which came from Bonitto against the Jayhawks.
It’s been a step back, particularly for the defensive line, from the team’s play to start the year. The Sooners averaged nearly seven tackles for loss and three sacks per game before this recent two-game stretch.
Bonitto attributed the recent struggles to a lack of intensity in practice.
“As an older guy, I'll take full blame for it, as a lot of the other leaders on the defense will too,” Bonitto said. “Because it all starts with us. A lot of guys are going to look at us to see how we practice, what our preparation looks like. And if we're not upholding that standard to what practice is supposed to be like and feel like then obviously the guys that look up to us are going to follow after us and do the same thing.”
“You can definitely feel it in the moment. And when it happens in the game it's almost like we're surprised when we've been showing signs of this all week, that we've been playing slow during the week. So what makes us think that that's gonna change on game day?”
While the Sooners have struggled with injuries, players and coaches have emphasized the need for older players to step up.
One defensive candidate is Perrion Winfrey, who ranks near the top of the conference with 6.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.
Winfrey, along with Bonitto and Isaiah Thomas, could find opportunities on Saturday against a Texas Tech offensive line that’s surrendering nearly two sacks per game.
“When [Winfrey] comes in with that mentality where [he’s] going to put fear in the center’s heart or any of the offensive linemen’s heart, that’s when we’re gonna get the best Perrion Winfrey,” Bonitto said. “Just seeing that mentality, him [coming] with that every day, that’s a guy I know is gonna go out there and be dominant and put fear in the opponent's heart. That’s the Perrion we need every Saturday, so I definitely like the mentality that he has.”
For the Sooners’ defense to perform to its capability, Bonitto said the older players need to set a better example for the team’s younger players.
“It all starts at the top,” Bonitto said. “We’ve got to be better for the young guys, and if we’re being better, they’re obviously going to follow along and uphold that standard as well.”