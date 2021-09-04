Oklahoma entered Saturday’s contest against Tulane as a 31-point favorite, and looked well on their way to covering that spread after taking a 37-14 halftime lead.
But the second half was a completely different story.
Suddenly, Tulane had cut the Sooners lead to five with 2:18 left in the game, as the Sooners offense came to a halt. And they really looked in trouble when Tulane recovered the ensuing onside kick, which gave the Green Wave up with a real opportunity to steal a road game from the second-ranked Sooners.
The Sooners defense stepped up, forcing two incompletions and a sack on third down, setting up a fourth-and-13 for Tulane.
Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt scrambled outside the pocket and had daylight in front of him, but Delarrin Turner-Yell was able to meet Pratt right at the first-down marker, stopping him just a yard short.
Kennedy Brooks’ first-down run on the Sooners’ final possession helped the Sooners escape with a 40-35 win.
While the Sooners found a way to win, OU coach Lincoln Riley was concerned with his team’s play in the second half. The offense was held out of the endzone in the final 30 minutes, and the Sooners were outscored 21-3.
But Riley took the blame for his team’s poor play and said it's his responsibility to make sure his team remains focused after halftime.
“Anybody watching the game probably thought the game was over at half, including our players,” Riley said. “That’s just not a good way to look at things, it’s human nature you have to fight. I think it starts in your mind, I think it is a mentality.
“When you’re not at your best, you make mental mistakes, your effort is not quite as good. So you’re not able to cover up when you do make a mistake.”
The second half was the turning point in the game, but the Sooners didn’t start well, either.
Quarterback Spencer Rattler threw an interception on the second play from scrimmage, which Tulane turned into six points a few plays later. Tulane scored on the next drive, too, and the game was tied 14-14 in the first quarter.
But the Sooners seemingly recovered from their bad start in the second quarter, outscoring the Green Wave 23-0 behind three takeaways from the defense.
Tulane’s second-quarter turnovers may have been the difference between a win and loss for the Sooners.
Linebacker Nik Bonitto, who recovered one of the fumbles, had the same thought in his postgame interview.
“Thank God we had those takeaways,” Bonitto said.
The offense struggled mightily in the second half, totaling just 118 yards, compared to 312 in the first, and only nine first downs.
The results of the Sooners four second-half possessions before its final victory formation: turnover on downs, field goal, interception, missed field goal.
Spencer Rattler finished with mixed results in his sophomore debut — 304 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions on 30/39 passing — and credited Tulane’s defense for the Sooners’ second half struggles.
“That was one of the hardest hitting teams, one of the most physical teams I've played,” Rattler said. “They came out there, and they played great, better than us, for sure. They wanted to win more than us. You could tell it. We have to be cleaner, sharper, and have to be better. We had a couple of dropped balls.
“I can always point the thumb. But we just have to be better.”
Riley was also quick to credit Tulane with pushing his team to the limit, and said there were positives to take away from the game.
But if the Sooners want to compete for a spot in the national championship game, they’re going to have to play a lot better than they did in the second half.
“I’m disappointed that we didn’t finish the game,” Riley said. “I do strongly believe in the individuals in that room, the coaches in that room, the players in that room. It’s something really really good there, but we’ve gotta work to get it out. These seasons are long, and each moment is such a teachable moment. The thing for us right now is do we learn the lesson?”
“Clearly, [they] exposed us, [they] exposed our mentality. Again, we want to be the team we think we can be, but we’ve got a lot of work.”