If there was anything that showed Dillon Gabriel’s comfort at Oklahoma, it was the first play of the Sooners’ spring game Saturday.
Gabriel took the opening snap and heaved it far downfield to receiver Marvin Mims, who was battling with his defender. But with the wind blowing hard, the ball got caught in the air and fell incomplete.
The play was drawn up by offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby earlier that morning, but the incompletion didn’t bother Gabriel.
Three plays later, he was able to escape the blitz and find receiver Theo Wease for a 48-yard gain. Two plays later, freshman running back Jovantae Barnes scored for the red team from one-yard out to cap off a six-play drive that took just one minute and 21 seconds.
“I’ve been really pleased from beginning to end with Dillon and where he is,” OU coach Brent Venables said. “He’s probably his own worst critic. I’m looking at his entire body [of work] and his leadership and his consistency. We feel great about him."
Gabriel took most of the quarterback reps in the first half, as he played for both the red and white teams. He was the quarterback for the first four series of the game before freshman Nick Evers subbed in for a series.
His performance wasn’t completely mistake free. One of his lone blemishes came as a member of the white team late in the first quarter, when his pass downfield to Jalil Farooq was intercepted by Kendall Dennis. But he made up for it just a few plays later on the red team, connecting with Mims for a 33-yard touchdown as time expired in the first quarter.
“The whole experience playing for both teams was different for me, but it was a great experience,” Gabriel said. “Just bouncing back from a turnover and learning from it is the biggest thing. Things happen during a game, but learning from it is the key thing.”
Mims was impressed with Gabriel’s ability to handle playing quarterback for both teams.
“It definitely shows who he is,” Mims said. “He’s not going to [say], ‘Oh coach, take me out,’ or anything like that. Every opportunity he gets, he’s one to make the most of it.”
Gabriel’s job security hasn’t been in question since he was quickly named the Sooners’ starting quarterback after transferring in January. He showed why that’s the case during the spring game, playing with poise and displaying comfort in commanding the Sooners’ tempo while flashing his playmaking outside of the pocket.
He didn’t take any snaps in the second half, but he had already left his mark. He finished with 250 passing yards on 19-of-28 attempts, one touchdown and an interception.
His best work came with the red team — 131 passing yards, 10 completions and a touchdown — which helped lead it to a 21-17 victory over the white team.
While Gabriel validated the coaching staff’s decision to start him, the back-up quarterback spot remains undecided.
The remaining four quarterbacks saw the field at different times, but none stood out among the crowd. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Micah Bowens was involved in the largest play from scrimmage, finding receiver Jayden Gibson for a 95-yard touchdown, but it was his lone completion and his other two attempts missed the mark.
Freshman Nick Evers missed on his only pass attempt. Ben Harris completed 2-of-4 passes for 20 yards. Ralph Rucker completed 5-of-9 passes for 62 yards.
“We’re still developing behind [Gabriel],” Venables said. “We don’t have quote-unquote 'answers' right now, but the [NCAA Transfer] Portal is definitely an option for us. If we go that route and find someone that’s the right fit and the right age — there’s just a lot that goes into that.”
Regardless, the Sooners know they have their guy in Gabriel.
“He’s like an assassin,” Venables said. “He doesn’t let any circumstances affect him. He’s the same guy every day. That’s what the good ones and the great ones are. They show up every day and have the same mindset.”