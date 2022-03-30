Marvin Mims knew that Dillon Gabriel had been the quarterback at Central Florida.
He didn’t know much else. But it didn’t take long for Mims to become more familiar with his new quarterback.
After Gabriel decided to transfer to Oklahoma, Mims began watching film on his new quarterback to learn more about his habits on the field. Upon arriving on campus, Gabriel called the junior receiver to introduce himself and work on developing a relationship.
Now that the two teammates have been through a few spring practices together, Mims knows a lot more about Gabriel.
“Just a great guy,” Mims said. “Probably one of my best friends. I’ve known him for two months. That’s just kind of the person that he is. When he first got here, we spent a lot of time and talked not just about football, just learning about each other and stuff like that.”
That’s the kind of impact Gabriel was hoping to make in a short amount of time.
The redshirt junior quickly wanted to establish himself as a leader on the team after transferring to Oklahoma in January. But he knew he was going to have to work hard to make that happen.
“The biggest thing [about leadership] I think is obviously proving it from the start,” Gabriel said during his first media availability Wednesday. “When I first got here, [it was about] proving it during winter workouts. And second, being vocal and taking charge. I think I’ve done a really good job of it but [I] continue to do so and continue to gain trust. Continuity throughout everything.”
His impact as a leader has stood out even among his defensive teammates, including D.J. Graham. While Gabriel’s performances on the practice field have stood out to Graham, his commitment off the field has made a bigger impact.
“He’s such a leader,” Graham said. “ I’m in the locker room getting dressed, ready to go to class and he’s in there going through his drops and going through his progressions by himself. I’m like, ‘Man, this dude is so dedicated.’ I see him on the field. He’s so composed.”
When it comes to a leader, however, it often comes down to trust. And for a quarterback like Gabriel, it’s important to have the trust of the offensive line, and he’s already got that, too.
Junior center Andrew Raym has already adjusted to Gabriel as one of the team’s leaders.
“It didn’t really surprise us at all,” Raym said. “He had a lot of hype coming in. But definitely seeing him in the locker room and the way he interacts with us and the way he puts himself out there and the way he was willing to make friends with his teammates, definitely made us trust him a lot more.
“People are comfortable with him being our quarterback.”
Gabriel’s also earned the trust of his coaches, including OU wide receivers coach Cale Gundy.
For Gundy, Gabriel’s positive impact on his teammates is noticeable.
“You can tell how [the players] react when he's in the facility or when he's in a meeting room or on the field,” the longtime OU assistant coach said. “They absorb to him. They love his attitude, they love his demeanor. … And he takes it upon himself to meet with guys and spend extra time with guys, whether it's in this facility or out of this facility to help them and prepare them for practices and the next day and the meetings.
"But that's what leaders do. That's what great players do. When you become somebody that is a leader or a captain, you've got great responsibility. And you can't just do it four days out of the seven days of the week. You have to be that guy every single day. … He loves being that person. He loves helping people. And if people know that you care about them and you love them, then they will be willing to do whatever for you and help you.”
He's also got the full support of Brent Venables, and the OU head coach has been most impressed with Gabriel's attitude.
“He’s got those special qualities,” Venables said. “He’s very humble. He’s not loud and braggadocious and making any kind of proclamations. He doesn’t need to. He does it with his work, his competitiveness, his toughness. Obviously has street credibility with the players, because of what he has done at a high level. All he’s done since he’s been here is work. He inspires, he encourages, he leads by example.”
It’s clear that Gabriel has the trust of his team, and his teammates have his support, too. And as the Sooners continue spring practices, Gabriel’s focus is on staying true to himself.
“I am who I am every single day,” Gabriel said. “From my side, it’s been easy to connect with a lot of those guys. Likewise them saying the same thing about me, I’m saying the same thing about them. They welcomed me with open arms and am just super grateful to be with them.”