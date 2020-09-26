Oklahoma redshirt sophomore Drake Stoops made an impressive catch in OU's Big 12 opener on Saturday.
Stoops' 32-yard grab via Spencer Rattler provided the Sooners with their second touchdown against Kansas State on Saturday. It also marked his first career touchdown reception.
🚨STOOOOOOOOOPS🚨You love to see it.Drake Stoops makes his first career Oklahoma TD catch.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/Td7O8zBwjS— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 26, 2020
Stoops, the son of former OU head coach Bob Stoops, played in all 14 games last season. He recorded 95 yards on eight receptions with a long of 19.
