OU v Kansas State Football

OU's Drake Stoops runs into the end zone during the Sooners' game against Kansas State, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. (Kyle Phillips / The Transcript)

Oklahoma redshirt sophomore Drake Stoops made an impressive catch in OU's Big 12 opener on Saturday.

Stoops' 32-yard grab via Spencer Rattler provided the Sooners with their second touchdown against Kansas State on Saturday. It also marked his first career touchdown reception.

Stoops, the son of former OU head coach Bob Stoops, played in all 14 games last season. He recorded 95 yards on eight receptions with a long of 19.

Keep up with the Sooners on social media by following OU Gameday by Norman Transcript on Facebook and @transcript on Twitter. 

Tags

Recommended for you