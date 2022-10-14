Drake Stoops isn’t phased by Oklahoma’s recent hardship on the field.
Neither is his dad, former OU head coach Bob Stoops.
Bob Stoops won a national championship with the Sooners back in 2000 and also took them to three national championship games and a College Football Playoff. However, there were moments of adversity sprinkled in there, too, like the Sooners’ eight-win campaigns in 2005, 2009 and 2014.
Bob has emphasized perseverance to his son during the Sooners’ current three-game skid.
“Definitely just step up, be a leader and the guys need you right now,” Drake Stoops said of his dad’s message. “He’s been there. He’s been through tough losses before. He knows how that can go and how younger guys need to be led. Understand that this isn’t the end of the world. He tells me to step up and be a leader.
“At the end of the day, he’s there for me and always supports us. I appreciate that.”
That’s been Drake Stoops’ goal for the Sooners off the field, though the team could use him a little more on the field, too.
The Sooners’ offensive struggles the past three weeks have coincided with Stoops’ lack of involvement. The receiver had always been used sparingly under former OU coach Lincoln Riley, as he caught just 16 passes for 191 yards last season.
He appeared poised for a much bigger role early in the season, catching eight passes for 90 yards through the first three games. He hasn’t been nearly as involved since then, catching just three passes for 11 yards in the past three weeks.
But Stoops isn’t the type of player to focus too much on his stats.
“Just as a competitor, you don’t like to lose,” Stoops said. “I definitely feel the urgency to win football games. Of course, we’d love to turn it around but at the end of the day, it comes down to winning each game and going 1-0 each week. As a competitor, you never like to lose. The goal is always to win.”
Following the Sooners’ 49-0 loss to Texas last week, the redshirt senior and other veterans on the team have been focused on leading the team, especially the underclassmen.
“Leadership is definitely essential right now,” Stoops said. “We need to show the younger guys that this isn’t the end of the world. We’re going to keep working hard and going back to work. We have to put that behind us and focus on Kansas now. It’s going to be big for leaders like myself and Brayden Willis, guys like Justin Broiles on defense, David Ugwoegbu, just older guys who have been there before and lost tough games before. Just lead the way and show this isn’t the end of the world.”
There’s reasons for the Sooners to be optimistic they can bounce back this weekend.
OU starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who made an effort to target Stoops earlier this season, is working to return against Kansas. The Sooners also return home after consecutive road trips to TCU and to the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
Though the Jayhawks (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) have had a resurgent season, the Sooners have historically had no issues with them. They’ve won 17 straight games and lead the all-time series record 79-27-6.
For Stoops, it’s all about using this weekend to get back on track.
“We kind of all got together on Sunday and spent some time together just talking through things, just going over what our goals are moving forward,” Stoops said. “We’re just putting our best foot forward for Kansas and really just keeping the locker room together and us together as an offense.”
