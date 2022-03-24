Jalil Farooq didn’t see many opportunities on the field for most of his freshman campaign.
The Maryland native suffered a hamstring injury last summer and also hadn’t played much football his senior year of high school, as Maryland canceled high school football for the fall and spring seasons due to COVID-19.
Though primarily a receiver, the Maryland native saw most of his work come on special teams for the Sooners. He only recorded one catch during the regular season — a five-yard reception against Kansas.
It was a big role change for Farooq, who was recruited out of high school as a four-star receiver. He recorded 718 receiving yards his junior year and helped lead his team to the 4A state championship, recording five catches for 61 yards and a rushing touchdown in the title game.
“It was very tough on me, especially coming from high school being the guy,” Farooq said during his media availability Thursday. “[It was tough] coming to college, having to deal with adversity. But the coaching staff — they were a great coaching staff — they made decisions based on who the guys were here. I feel as though they played the correct guys.
“Me, I came late, came off of injury, too. I was taking it slow to catch on. I learned a lot from them, though.”
His opportunity came in the Sooners’ Alamo Bowl win over Oregon to end the season, and he took advantage. He finished with three catches for 64 yards, which led the team.
That game was a turning point for Farooq.
“It boosted my confidence so much that I feel that I could be the guy that I always wanted to be,” Farooq said. “My confidence definitely was a little low being a step behind and being behind other guys.
However, things changed momentarily when Lincoln Riley departed for USC. It got a little tougher when Caleb Williams, former OU quarterback and Farooq’s childhood friend, joined Riley in California.
But after talking with Cale Gundy and a few other returning coaches, Farooq decided to stay in Norman.
“As a freshman dealing with a whole coaching staff leaving, considering transferring is a big factor, but I came here for a reason,” Farooq said. “OU DNA's in my blood so that's the reason why I stayed.”
With the Sooners’ spring practices in full swing, Farooq’s hoping to build on that Alamo Bowl performance. He’s made an impression on his new coaching staff, particularly offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.
“He had a really good eight weeks with (strength and conditioning coach Jeff Schmidt) getting going,” Lebby said. “He’s come prepared every single day, he’s bought in with what we’re doing offensively. And in the first two days of practice, one thing he does incredibly well is this guy attacks off the ball. He runs off the ball. He’s incredibly competitive. He’s hard on himself. Looking for him to continue to grow and be a big part of it.”
He hasn't had any regrets about staying, either. Farooq is excited about Lebby's new offense and having a defensive-minded head coach in Brent Venables.
"We already had a relationship," Farooq said of Venables. "He recruited me at Clemson. He's a great dude. On and off the field he's a great guy. He's serious about his work. ... We just making sure our body language is on point, everything. I think he's a great fit for this program."
His teammates are rooting for him to have a bigger impact, too, including fellow receiver Theo Wease.
“I'm definitely putting my money into Jahlil Farooq stock,” Wease said. “He goes to work every day, he plays hard, he thinks hard and he's just an all-around great person. I'm excited to see what he does this season.”
Farooq’s focus in spring practices is continuing to get acclimated with the new coaching staff and earning a bigger role on this year’s team.
He’s confident he can.
“I feel like I could step up to the plate right now and be the guy I want to be and be productive for OU,” Farooq said.