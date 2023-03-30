For Oklahoma running back Eric Gray, getting an opportunity to showcase his talents at OU’s Pro Day is a dream come true.
A year ago, Gray was in the Everest Training Center as Oklahoma draft hopefuls were going through drills, testing, answering questions from the media and talking to NFL Scouts. On Thursday it was Gray’s opportunity to be in the spotlight.
Like all of the college athletes who had their playing careers impacted by COVID-19, Gray had the opportunity to return for another season. But Gray was perhaps the biggest bright spot on an Oklahoma team that went through many ups and downs in head coach Brent Venables’ first season.
He was an every down back in offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby’s offense, carrying the ball 213 times and catching 33 passes for over 1,500 all-purpose yards and 11 touchdowns.
“It was a tough decision for me, but ultimately going into this season, I had the season that I wanted to have,” Gray said. “It wasn’t how we pictured as a team, but individually I had the season that I wanted to have and I felt like it was time to strike when the iron was hot.”
Gray was one of 17 Sooners to perform at OU’s Pro Day with the NFL Draft under a month away.
Gray performed the broad jump (9-10), vertical jump (37.5 inches) , 40-yard dash (4.63 seconds), 3-cone drill (7.25 seconds) and bench press (14 reps).
Gray, who only took one attempt at the 40, said he made the decision not to run a second time after seeing his first time.
“I was kind of looking for a low 4.5,” he said. “If we weren’t hitting that number, then I was only going to run one.”
The transfer from Tennessee was also selected to attend the NFL Combine last month, but only competed in the vertical (37.5) and broad jump (9-10). Gray said the main purpose for him competing in OU’s Pro Day was to show teams at the next level his speed.
NFL.com grades Gray as the seventh-highest graded running back in the 2023 class. Gray said he’s had positive conversations with the teams he’s spoken to.
“I (had a lot of) meetings with a lot of running back coaches going over film and trying to get a feel for how you pick up on their protections and maybe their run schemes,” he said. “They are trying to see if you know football.”
After months of preparation for the NFL Combine and pro day, Gray said he feels like there’s a weight off his shoulders now that it’s all over. Over the next month, Gray will meet with NFL teams and prepare for the draft.
“The combine is all mental,” he said. “It’s long days. I got there on a Wednesday and you don’t run or do drills until Sunday and you don’t bench until Monday. It’s kind of a psyche test a little bit. You have to be on your Ps and Qs all the time. People are always watching.
“Here it’s more tuning up what you didn’t do at the combine. You have that weight lifted off your shoulders. Now it’s time to get in shape and get ready for the draft.”
