The Sooners are in a different place heading into Saturday’s game compared to where they were for last year’s matchup with Baylor.
The Sooners were 9-0 and were on track to secure a spot in the Big 12 title game before they fell 27-14 in Waco. This year, the Sooners are 5-3 and on the outside of the conference championship race.
But this is still an important game for the Sooners. With a win, they secure bowl eligibility and avenge last season’s loss. It would also be their third-straight victory and move them further away from their three-game skid to open conference play.
Here’s a look at what the Sooners must do to beat Baylor (5-3, 3-2 Big 12):
1. Stop the Baylor offense by limiting Richard Reese
The Baylor running back has been one of the more productive players in college football.
His 12 rushing touchdowns rank second in the Big 12 behind only Texas’ Bijan Robinson. He’s 20th nationally in rushing yards per game (98) while averaging 5.2 yards per carry.
But the most important stat is his rushing attempt. He’s run the ball 152 times this season, the third most in the conference behind Robinson (162) and Kansas State’s Deuce Vaughn (152). 67 of those carries have come in the last two games.
The freshman has not only been effective, he’s also the fulcrum of the Bears’ offense.
“Playing as a freshman in this league is tough to begin with,” said OU defensive coordinator Ted Roof, “and not just playing but playing at the level that he’s played at and posting the kind of numbers that he’s had. He’s very tough. He’s powerful. He’s patient and sets up his blockers. And then when he sees it he bursts and he runs through arm tackles.
“We’ve [been] watching him on tape. [We have] a lot of respect for him and know that we’re going to have to wrap up and tackle really well in order to get him down.”
The Sooners limited Iowa State to just 66 rushing yards last week, and they’ll need to put up a similar effort against Reese if they hope to slow down a Baylor offense that ranks third in the Big 12 with 38.4 points per game.
2. For Marvin Mims, have a short memory
The junior receiver had a tough game last week in Ames, Iowa. He finished with just two catches for 16 yards — both numbers are season lows with quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the lineup — on six targets. He uncharacteristically dropped a couple of passes that he normally snags.
It was a rare performance for a receiver that has led the Sooners’ offense all season. But Mims isn’t concentrating on that too much.
“At the end of the day, I'll learn from it,” Mims said. “I wish I would've bounced back better than I had. But, just like I said, you've got to learn from it and keep going.”
It doesn’t sound like the Sooners are worried about it, either. And they could need him more than ever against Baylor.
The Bears rank 22nd in rushing defense but they rank 58th in passing yards allowed per game. The Sooners rely heavily on their rushing attack, but the Bears have been more vulnerable through the air.
Mims still leads the team in receiving yards and receptions by a significant margin, and OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby has no plans to look elsewhere.
“For Marvin, it's just about having that short memory because I'm going to have one,” Lebby said. “I'm going to come back to him, and I know he's going to make those plays. That's something for him just as he continues to play through this.”
3. Give Gabriel a clean pocket
The Bears’ defense has been above average at pressuring the quarterback.
They’re fourth in the conference in sacks (17), and they use that pressure to force mistakes. Their nine interceptions ranks third in the Big 12 and they’re one of only four conference teams with a pick-six touchdown.
Fortunately for the Sooners, the offensive line has been solid in recent weeks. Gabriel has only been sacked twice in the past two games, a significant improvement after the Sooners surrendered 15 sacks during the first six games.
Considering that Baylor is vulnerable against the pass, giving Gabriel time to throw will be huge for the Sooners’ offense.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.