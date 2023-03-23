Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel is no longer the new kid on the block, but that hasn’t stopped the redshirt senior from looking for ways to bond with his teammates.
In his first offseason at Oklahoma following his transfer from UCF, Gabriel made a point to find ways to build relationships with his teammates off the field. Last June, he helped organize a trip to Lawton, where the team rented an Airbnb near a lake.
It was a clear message that Gabriel wasn’t content with stepping in and being handed the starting quarterback role. Beyond attempting to prove it on the field, Gabriel went above and beyond to prove to his teammates that he was ready to take over the offense.
In Gabriel’s eyes, time is the most important factor in how well a new team can learn to gel with each other.
“It’s a combination,” he said. “It’s a combination of time — time away from football, just together and then on the field. Just taking advantage of every opportunity we have together. And I think, obviously, from last year, and that experience, just trying to do it again.”
Gabriel said the team is already planning on doing another retreat this offseason.
Though Gabriel admits he and the rest of the team are starting to feel more comfortable in their second year under head coach Brent Venables, there’s still plenty of new faces on the Sooners’ roster.
The skill positions in particular will be missing several huge pieces from last season.
Wide receivers Marvin Mims and Theo Wease are gone. Tight end Brayden Willis and running back Eric Gray are also no longer around.
The two major returners at wide receiver are Jalil Farooq and Drake Stoops. Players like Austin Stogner, Nic Anderson, LV Bunkley-Shelton and J.J. Hester are going to need time to adjust to the Sooners’ scheme, while also building valuable experience with their starting quarterback.
“Just on the field, just having a point of emphasis when we do throw,” Gabriel said. “Just making sure I get with every single guy and likewise for the other quarterbacks.”
Gabriel passed for 3,163 yards last season with 25 touchdowns and six interceptions. Mims, Willis, Wease and Gray accounted for 2,204 of the team’s receiving yards last season (57%).
Farooq had 36 catches last season for 461 yards and five touchdowns. Stoops caught 39 passes for 393 yards and three touchdowns.
“I just say freaky,” Gabriel said when describing the receivers. “We have a lot of guys that can do a lot of different things. At the end of the day it’s just about making plays and that’s the name of the game — making big-time plays in big-time moments. They’re all capable of doing that, but just making it happen.”
