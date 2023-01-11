Oklahoma interim wide receivers coach L'Damian Washington reportedly won't be with the Sooners next season.
Washington is leaving to become the wide receivers coach at Western Kentucky, per a report by On3Sports.
The news comes after the Sooners announced Tuesday the hiring of Emmett Jones as the team's new wide receivers coach. Jones spent last season in a similar position at Texas Tech.
The move hasn't been officially announced by Western Kentucky or Washington, though a Twitter post from Washington did indicate he's moving on.
"Thank you, SOONER NATION! This has been one of the toughest decisions of my life," Washington said in his message. "Grateful for everyone who believed in me. Especially my receivers group that's stood tall with me all year! I love y'all! Forever grateful for this opportunity! NEVER FLINCH! #BOOMER"
Washington took over as OU's wide receivers coach in an interim role after Cale Gundy's abrupt resignation a few weeks before the 2022 season began. Washington was originally hired as an offensive analyst.
In the Sooners' announcement of Jones' hire, OU head coach Brent Venables said the goal was to keep Washington with the program in an "enhanced role."
