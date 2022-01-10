Oklahoma fans will likely recognize the latest Sooner to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.
Former OU safety Roy Williams was announced as a member of the 2022 Hall of Fame class on Monday. Williams will become the 23rd Sooner to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.
He will be inducted, along with 18 former players and three coaches, during the 64th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 6.
Williams’ played with the Sooners from 1998-2001. By 1999, he became one of the most impactful defenders in college football.
He played a key role on the Sooners’ national championship team in 2000. He finished that season with 99 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, two interceptions, 10 pass breakups and two fumble recoveries. He was also named to the All-Big 12 first team.
But his most well-known play came against Texas during the 2001 season. Late in the fourth quarter, Williams dove over the line of scrimmage to sack Texas quarterback Chris Simms as he threw the ball, which was intercepted and returned for a touchdown by OU linebacker Teddy Lehman.
The play helped sealed the Sooners’ 14-3 win over Texas and has become known as the “Superman” play.
"The 'Superman' play against Texas in 2001 – only one guy could have made that play and it's him,” former OU coach Bob Stoops said in a statement. “To make it work the way he did and when you've got to have it, and then on the very next play they run a seam route down the middle of the field and he picks it off to finish the game.
“When we held Arkansas to three points in the Cotton Bowl that year, you could tell he was just a man among boys. I remember thinking, 'He's outgrown this.' I told him he needed to go to the NFL because I felt he would be a top-10 pick. And he was.”
In 2001, Williams finished seventh in the Heisman Trophy voting and was also named the Big 12’s Defensive Player of the year. He finished the season with 107 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, five interceptions, 22 pass breakups and three fumble recoveries.
Williams also played for nine seasons in the NFL, including his first seven with the Dallas Cowboys. He finished his professional career with All-Pro honors in 2003 and was named to the Pro Bowl five straight times from 2003-2007.
“This is absolutely so deserved,” Stoops said. “In all my years as a college coach, Roy's as dominant a defensive player as I've been around, with his strength, speed, size – all of it. He was exceptional in coverage, tackling, blitzing – just could do everything and totally controlled the wide side of the field for us where we lined him up.”