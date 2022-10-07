At the midway point of the season, Oklahoma is in need of a win.
But to do that, they’ll have to take down their biggest rival.
The Sooners take on Texas at 11 a.m. Saturday at Cotton Bowl Stadium in a big game for both teams. The Sooners (3-2, 0-2 Big 12) are hoping to avoid dropping three straight conference games. The Longhorns (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) need the win to avoid falling behind in the Big 12 standings.
Here’s four questions for the Sooners entering Saturday’s game:
1. Can the Sooners’ offense keep up?
This hinges greatly on Dillon Gabriel’s health.
The status for the Sooners’ starting quarterback remains up in the air after leaving last week’s game against TCU with an injury. Gabriel is in concussion protocol and did not speak to the media this week.
Even before Gabriel exited the game in the second quarter, the Sooners’ offense struggled in the 55-24 loss to TCU. The offense scored on just two of its eight full possessions with Gabriel under center. But the Sooners had no real momentum in the second half with Davis Beville at quarterback, gaining just 122 total yards while scoring just seven points.
Beville, Nick Evers and General Booty have taken practice snaps this week, and the coaching staff hasn’t confirmed who would start if Gabriel is unavailable. It’s a tough situation, as Beville is the only one outside of Gabriel that has taken game reps this season.
Either way, it’s a tough task for the offense against a Texas defense that’s surrendering just 21 points per game.
2. Can the Sooners find success running the ball?
Despite the offensive issues against TCU, the Sooners had some success on the ground. Excluding Beville’s six rushes for -11 yards — he was sacked three times in the second half — the Sooners’ ball carriers recorded 190 yards on 43 attempts, averaging 4.4 yards per carry.
True freshman Jovantae Barnes was particularly productive, turning 18 carries into 100 yards and two scores.
Running the ball has been the Sooners’ primary attack offensively, and they’ve been good at it. They rank 15th nationally in rushing yards per game (220.8) and are averaging 5.2 yards per carry.
Regardless of who plays quarterback, that will likely be the focus against Texas. That might be tough against a Longhorns’ defense that has limited its two conference opponents (Texas Tech and West Virginia) to a combined 209 yards on 2.8 yards per carry.
But if the Sooners want to win, they’ll need to take pressure off the passing game by having success running the ball.
3. Can the Sooners stop Bijan Robinson?
The Sooners’ defense has had its issues the past two weeks, and one of the biggest has been stopping the run. They surrendered nearly 700 yards combined on the ground against Kansas State and TCU.
It’s not going to get any easier against one of the most productive running backs in college football.
Robinson ranks in the top 15 nationally in rushing yards per game (103) and rushing touchdowns (8) while averaging nearly 6 yards per carry. He hurt the Sooners last season with 137 rushing yards and a touchdown.
He’s also involved in the passing game, catching 10 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown.
If the OU defense hopes to contain Texas, it’ll have to start with limiting Robinson’s impact.
4. Can the Sooners keep Quinn Ewers contained?
The Texas quarterback will start against the Sooners after missing the last three games with an injury.
The former five-star quarterback started the season well and looked to be on his way to a great game against Alabama last month before leaving in the first quarter with an injury. He’s completed 25-of-36 passing attempts for two touchdowns and an interception on the season.
The Sooners’ passing defense struggled last week against TCU, allowing Max Duggan to throw for 302 yards and three touchdowns. The secondary also surrendered touchdown passes of 73 and 62 yards.
The Sooners may give up some passing yards, but they’ll need to keep Ewers from finding big plays with his arm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.