This isn’t a typical Oklahoma spring game.
This year’s scrimmage is set to feature a lot of new storylines and things to look for compared to other spring games. Half of the Sooners’ coaching staff is new. There’s plenty of new freshmen and transfer players who will see the field.
The new coaching staff has also updated the format for the game. The coaches have split the players up into two teams, with new defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis selected as the head coach for the white team; Running backs coach DeMarco Murray will command the red team. Both teams feature projected starting players and reserves.
OU head coach Brent Venables has challenged fans in recent weeks to “Pack the Palace” for this year’s spring game. With that in mind, here’s four things to watch during the Sooners’ annual scrimmage:
1. Dillon Gabriel’s debut
It’s not the transfer quarterback’s official debut — that will come in September — but the spring game will be Sooner fans’ first glimpse of Gabriel on the field.
The former UCF quarterback transferred to the Sooners in January and was quickly named the starting quarterback for next season. He has three years of experience under his belt and is used to leading a Jeff Lebby offense, the Sooners’ new offensive coordinator.
Gabriel will take snaps for both the red and white team during the game, giving him a chance to work with different combinations of the Sooners’ skill players.
While Gabriel is firmly the starter, the backup quarterback hasn’t been decided. True freshman Nick Evers will have an opportunity to show what he can do, along with Micah Bowens.
The spring game could have an impact on who the second-string quarterback is next fall.
2. How fast is the Sooners’ new offense?
The change in tempo has been discussed by both the offensive and defensive players.
While Lebby likely won’t unveil the whole playbook, the spring game should give fans a glimpse at his offensive philosophy. Most statistics from the last few seasons indicate that Lebby’s offenses have been some of the fastest and most explosive in the country, and the Sooners’ offense should be slightly faster than it was under Lincoln Riley.
Lebby’s offenses are predicated less on scoring as quickly as possible and more on running plays as quickly as possible. That should be on display.
Considering Gabriel isn’t a stranger to the tempo, and the Sooners have only had a few weeks to install the offense, the Sooners will likely be focused mostly on playing at Lebby's preferred tempo.
3. New guys on the offensive line
It’s been one of the bigger questions for the Sooners during the spring.
With the departures of Marquis Hayes and Tyrese Robinson, OU offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh is tasked with filling at least two spots. OU offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh said Thursday he’s confident in four guys, and there’s plenty of time for other players to assert themselves.
Wanya Morris, who transferred from Tennessee last season but didn’t see the field much, has made a bigger impact during spring practices, Bedenbaugh said. California transfer McKade Mettauer could also be a contributor. With Andrew Raym nursing an injury, Robert Congel should see some playing time at center during the spring game.
The spring game won’t be the deciding factor for playing time next fall. But it should give a good indication for how the offensive line is progressing.
4. The new defense under Venables and Ted Roof
Venables’ defenses during his decade-long tenure at Clemson were known for their aggressiveness and intensity, and he's been focused on bringing that to Oklahoma.
Venables, along with defensive coordinator Ted Roof, have spent spring practices implementing a new defensive scheme. They’ve also tinkered with moving some of the Sooners’ returning players to different positions.
There’s also several new freshmen transfer players who could make an impact defensively, including Jonah Laulu, Jaren Kanak, Trey Morrison and Kani Walker.
The spring game will show how the Sooners’ defense is adjusting under the new coaching staff, along with where the new and returning players are fitting in.