Jovantae Barnes took the handoff on third-and-6 and broke straight through the Longhorns’ front seven for an 11-yard gain.
The Sooners were trailing, but didn’t attempt to run another play as the final seconds ticked off the clock. The outcome was already decided, and at best they could hope to try to keep being on the wrong side of several new school records.
Instead, the Sooners were handed their first shutout loss in the Red River Rivalry since 1965.
Barnes’ run was just one of two plays that went for longer than 10 yards in the second half for the Sooners. It was a frustrating day for the Sooners' offense without starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who missed the game due to an injury he suffered during last week’s game.
Here are three takeaways from the Sooners’ 49-0 loss to Texas on Saturday:
Missing Gabriel:
Starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel suited up and was throwing passes during pregame warm ups, but when the Sooners returned to the field prior to kickoff he was wearing shorts and unavailable for the game.
Gabriel was in the concussion protocol after taking a hard hit during last week’s loss to TCU. In his place, transfer-quarterback Davis Beville was given the start.
Oklahoma was clearly looking to lean on its running game and found some success early. The Sooners’ offense only had one three-and-out in the first half, but struggled to complete drives with a one-dimensional offense.
The Sooners rushed for 7.5 yards per carry on 10 attempts in the second quarter, but had two drives end on interceptions.
The Sooners used a variety of personnel to try to keep the Longhorns’ defense guessing and mask the team’s deficiencies in the passing game. As a result, wide receiver Jalil Farooq ended up as the Sooners’ leading rusher with 60 yards on five carries and tight end/H-back Brayden Willis carried the ball seven times on the day, mostly behind center in the wildcat formation.
Five different players ended up throwing passes for the Sooners on Saturday, including two passes from running backs and one from holder/punter Michael Turk on a fake successful fake field goal.
The Sooners tried a lot of different things in the running game, but hardly anything with Beville in the passing game.
The Sooners’ offense netted 195 yards of total offense and 3.3 yards per play.
The losing streak continues:
After a 3-0 start, the Sooners are back to .500 on the season on the heels of a three-game losing streak. The last time Oklahoma began conference play with three straight losses to start conference play came in 1998.
But perhaps more surprising than the losses themselves, is how uncompetitive the Sooners have been during the streak. Oklahoma has been outscored 145-58 for an average margin of defeat of 29 points.
The Sooners also haven’t led at any point during conference play this season. On Saturday, Texas punched it in on its second possession of the game to take an early 7-0 lead.
Oklahoma moved the ball well on its next drive and appeared to be poised to respond with a touchdown of its own inside the Texas 10-yard line. The drive didn’t make it any further than the 8-yard line before ending on a failed fourth-and-2.
Oklahoma wouldn’t get any closer to the Longhorns’ goal line for the rest of the game.
The Sooners will need to figure things out on both sides of the ball quickly with Kansas coming to Norman next week. With a fourth-straight loss, they would be sitting at 3-4 overall and would need three wins over either Iowa State, Baylor, West Virginia, Oklahoma State or Texas Tech to avoid missing a bowl game for the first time since 1998.
Defensive struggles:
Oklahoma has now allowed three consecutive opponents to finish with over 500 yards of total offense. On Saturday, the Longhorns were able to move the ball by whatever means they wanted, with 296 yards rushing and 303 yards passing.
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers threw three first half touchdown passes and wide receiver Ja’Tavion Sanders finished the game with two receiving touchdowns. Running back Bijan Robinson was given 22 carries and picked up 130 yards with over half of those yards coming on just six touches.
The Sooners’ front seven struggled to break through and get pressure throughout the game, finishing with just four tackles for loss, two quarterback hurries and no sacks.
The lone bright spot for the Sooners’ defense came in the first half, when C.J. Coldon picked off one of Ewers’ passes.
