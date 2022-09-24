Oklahoma dropped its first game of the season Saturday night, falling to Kansas State 41-34.
It’s a tough loss for the Sooners to open conference play, and they’ll look to bounce back against TCU next weekend.
Here’s four takeaways from the Sooners performance against the Wildcats:
1. Time of possession
Through the first three weeks, the Oklahoma offense didn’t have the ball much compared to its opponents.
Things weren’t any different against Kansas State.
The Wildcats had possession for 33:46 of game time Saturday, compared to 24:56 for the Sooners. The difference was more significant in the first half, when K-State held the ball for over 20 minutes.
Kansas State was able to sustain long drives for most of the game. Four of their drives consisted of 10 plays or more, and all of those drives ended in points. 10 of the Sooners’ 12 drives were eight plays or fewer
The Oklahoma offense is committed to running at a fast pace, and they still managed 34 points. But the time of possession worked against them on Saturday.
2. Kansas State dominates on the ground
The Wildcats had one of the best rushing offenses through three weeks. They showed why against the Sooners.
The Wildcats finished with 275 yards rushing on 49 carries, compared to 220 yards on 34 carries for the Sooners. Adrian Martinez routinely carved up the Sooners on the ground, finishing with 21 carries for 148 yards and four touchdowns. Deuce Vaughn added 116 carries on 25 carries.
OU running back Eric Gray went toe-to-toe with the Wildcats, finishing with 114 yards on 16 carries. But the Wildcats’ ability to consistently pick up yardage on the ground proved to be the difference.
3. Penalties cost the Sooners
Costly penalties continued to hurt the Sooners at the worst time. They finished with 11 penalties for 87 yards.
Kansas State played a cleaner game, committing six penalties for 37 yards.
Four false-start penalties in the second half significantly impacted any momentum for the Sooners offense.
4. Sooners struggle on third down
The team came into the game ranked 48th nationally in third-down conversion rate (44 percent).
The Sooners fell below that mark against the Wildcats. They converted just 4-of-13 attempts on third down.
On the other side, Kansas State strung together long drives by converting on third down. They converted eight of their 17 attempts, including a perfect 2-for-2 on fourth downs.
The Wildcats converted on just 26 percent of attempts in their first three games.
Extra points
• Injury report: R Mason Thomas, Joshua Eaton, Aaryn Parks, J.J. Hester and Marcus Alexander did not dress for the game.
• Up next: Sooners travel to TCU next Saturday, Oct. 1. Kickoff time is set for 11 a.m.
