Despite a scare late in the game, Oklahoma pulled out another close game last Saturday.
The Sooners’ offense showed signs of life, particularly in the third quarter, which proved to be just enough in their 37-31 win over Kansas State.
As the team prepares for a tough matchup against Texas on Saturday, here’s four takeaways from the Sooners’ win over the Wildcats:
1. Offense finds rhythm down the field
Against West Virginia, the Sooners gained 7.8 yards per completed pass.
That number jumped to 11.3 against Kansas State.
Spencer Rattler played his best game of the season, completing 22-of-25 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns. He consistently found receivers down the field, including a 40-yard connection to receiver Marvin Mims in the third quarter.
The Sooners were able to find success running the ball, too, against Kansas State’s stingy defensive line. Kennedy Brooks ran as the team’s lead back, finishing with 91 yards and a touchdown. He gained over six yards per carry and had a long run of 28 yards.
It was a complete showing for the Sooners’ offense.
“I think the biggest difference was we were able to establish [the] run game early. When you do that, your playactions and all those things are certainly better. Give credit to our line and running backs,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said after the game.”
2. Success in the red zone
When the Sooners had the ball inside Kansas State’s 20-yard line, they were perfect.
The team scored all six times their offense found the red zone, capitalizing with four touchdowns and two field goals.
It’s an area where the team has had success. The Sooners rank second nationally in total redzone scores (27) and have scored on 27 of their 28 red zone trips, which ranks 10th.
The defense surrendered scores on four of five red-zone trips against Kansas State, but did manage to force and recover a fumble on Kansas State’s first red-zone trip.
3. Another low-possession game
Last Saturday marked the third-straight game that the Sooners have been held to only nine offensive possessions.
The team had just three possessions in the first half. That third possession started with just 90 seconds left in the second quarter.
But the Sooners found six second-half possessions, likely due to how they started the third quarter. The team opened with a scoring drive that took just three minutes off the clock before the Sooners’ defense forced a three-and-out.
“We’ve just had some low possession games [with] a lot of long drives from both sides,” Riley said. “It does make you appreciate the possessions. Not that they’re not always important, but sometimes you get in some of these games where both teams are going fast and you’re hitting some big plays and there’s so many possessions.”
4. Defense limits the run, struggles against the pass
It was another solid outing for the Sooners run defense.
They held the Wildcats to 100 rushing yards on 27 carries — 3.7 yards per carry — and limited running back Deuce Vaughn to just 58 of those yards.
But KSU quarterback Skylar Thompson made a surprise return to the lineup and found success through the air. He finished with 322 yards passing and three touchdowns, as the defense surrendered 11 yards per completion.
Through five games, the Sooners’ run defense has been of the best in the nation. But they’ll need to improve against the pass they enter the second half of the season.