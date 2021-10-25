There’s a lot to unpack from Oklahoma’s 35-23 win over Kansas on Saturday.
The Sooners (8-0, 5-0 Big 12) trailed 10-0 at halftime before outsourcing the Jayhawks 35-13 in the second half. Despite the win, the Sooners dropped one spot in the Associated Press’ poll to No. 4.
The team returns home for a matchup with Texas Tech at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Here’s four takeaways from the Sooners’ win over Kansas:
1. OU backfield is settled: Kennedy Brooks made his third start at running back against the Jayhawks.
Brooks has received the bulk of the backfield work over the last three weeks. Since making his first against Texas on Oct. 9, Brooks has carried the ball 69 times for 449 yards and five touchdowns.
Eric Gray, who started at running back for OU’s first five games, logged just one carry for five yards against the Jayhawks. Since the Texas game, Gray has recorded 13 carries.
But he did lead the Sooners in receiving against Kansas with three catches for 42 yards, and he’s seen more of a role in the Sooners’ massing game in recent weeks.
It appears Brooks is the lead ball carrier for OU moving forward, while Brooks will work as more of a pass catcher.
2. Key Lawrence continues to improve: The transfer from Tennessee has become a key player for the OU defense over the last two games.
Lawrence led the Sooners with seven tackles and two tackles for loss. He also made one of the biggest plays of the game, forcing a fumble in the fourth quarter that led to a Caleb Williams touchdown.
He also had two solo tackles and seven total tackles against TCU.
With the Sooners’ defense struggling with injuries, Lawrence has seen his playing time increase. After Saturday’s game, OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch mentioned Lawrence as a player who has stepped up in recent weeks.
3. Jeremiah Hall scores again: The super senior has enjoyed a career year this season.
He’s scored in back to back games for the Sooners, and his eight-yard touchdown catch from Williams cut the Jayhawks’ lead to three points in the third quarter.
He’s caught a career-high 19 passes this season, surpassing last season’s 18 receptions against Kansas. Over the last three weeks, he’s caught seven passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns.
Hall should continue to have an impact in OU’s passing game for the remainder of the season.
4. OU’s run defense struggles: After being one of the best units against the run to start the season, the Sooners’ defense struggled to contain Kansas’ ball carriers.
The Sooners’ surrendered 166 rushing yards, the second most they’ve given up on the ground this season. KU running back David Neal was particularly effective, finishing with 104 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries.
The Sooners’ run defense gave up 183 yards to TCU the week before, and it’s an issue Grinch said will be a focus moving forward.
“... As one of the better defenses against the run really over the last year or so, to see where we find ourselves today is extremely disappointing,” Grinch said after the game. “We've all gotta take responsibility for it.”