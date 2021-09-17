Oklahoma comes into the latest installment of the “Battle of the Big Reds” as 22-point favorites.
But Nebraska is still the toughest test of the Sooners’ non-conference slate, and Oklahoma will need to be sharp on both sides of the ball.
Here’s four things the Sooners need to do to defeat the Cornhuskers:
1. Pressure Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez
This is an area where Oklahoma has succeeded through their first two games.
The Sooners have pressured the opposing quarterback on 63 dropbacks this season, per Pro Football Focus. They’ve recorded eight sacks and 17 tackles-for-loss.
But Martinez is a dual-threat quarterback and has proved he can escape the pocket and pick up yards on the ground. He leads the Cornhuskers in rushing yards (256), carries (34), and touchdowns (3), and already has two runs of 70 or more yards this season.
So it won’t be enough to just pressure Martinez. The task for Alex Grinch, OU defensive coordinator, will be to find ways to contain him, too.
“Initially, what can feel like a plus play defensively can quickly turn into a negative,” Grinch said earlier this week. “[We have to be] sound in the rush lanes, and part of that is from the coverage standpoint to give yourselves a chance for those guys on the interior to have an impact.”
2. Slow down Samori Toure
The speedy receiver will put a lot of pressure on the Sooners’ secondary.
Through three games, he’s recorded 13 catches for 306 yards and two touchdowns. He leads the nation in catches of 60 yards or more (2), both coming last week against Buffalo.
The Sooners’ secondary struggled at times against Tulane, and they’ll need to be better against the Martinez-Toure duo.
“[They have] speed on the perimeter across the board,” Grinch said. “They’re explosive in the pass game and obviously some of those are plays where the quarterback’s outside the pocket, the play gets extended, so you’re covering not for the initial one click, two click, 10-15 yards downfield. Now, all the sudden it’s extended 25, 30, 40 or more as you go down there so just holding up in coverage against some of those deeper route concepts is always a concern.”
3. Establish the running game early and often
After a slow start against Tulane, the running backs were much better against the Western Carolina.
They ran for 277 yards against the Catamounts, and they could have a similar performance against a bad Nebraska run defense that currently ranks 78th in rushing yards allowed per-game (143.7).
Kennedy Brooks has been great to start the season, averaging 6.8 yards-per-carry. Eric Gray was better last week, and a great game from both running backs today will make things a lot easier on Spencer Rattler and the Sooners’ offense.
OU coach Lincoln Riley saw noticeable improvement from Gray in the Western Carolina game.
“He trusted it more. He trusted the line, where it was supposed to hit,” Riley said. “I thought he ran more decisive. Made a couple big plays obviously. I think it was a step that we expected, kind of natural first to second game improvement. I appreciated the way he trusted our line and the line responded.”
4. Win the turnover battle
Rattler threw two interceptions against Tulane, one of which helped the Green Wave’s comeback attempt in the second half.
The Cornhuskers have done a good job of limiting mistakes. Through three games, they’ve thrown zero interceptions and lost just one fumble.
The Sooners played mistake-free football against Western Carolina, and the offense will need to emphasize limiting turnovers against Nebraska.
Another area of emphasis for the Sooners is turnovers. They’ve committed 13 penalties for 110 yards through their first two games, and Riley said earlier this week that it’s something they’ve focused on in practice.