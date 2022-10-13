Oklahoma is at a rare low point.
Three straight losses, all of them to conference opponents, has put the Sooners’ season on life support. They’re likely not competing for the Big 12 championship this season, but a few wins could help boost their chances at making a respectable bowl game and build momentum for next season.
But snagging win No. 4 this weekend isn’t going to be easy against a No. 19-ranked Kansas (5-1) team that narrowly lost last week to TCU.
Here’s four things to watch for the Sooners as they take the field at 11 a.m. Saturday on ESPN2:
1. Can Dillon Gabriel’s (likely) return get the offense back on track?
All signs point to the Sooners getting their starting quarterback back from concussion protocol against Kansas.
That’s huge for an offense that has scored seven points in its last six quarters.
Without Gabriel, the Sooners have had almost zero passing production. Davis Beville has recorded 88 passing yards on 28 attempts since Gabriel excited in the second quarter against TCU two weeks ago, and his longest throw went for 16 yards.
Gabriel hasn’t been perfect, but he’s averaging more than 240 passing yards per game and provides an aerial threat that the Sooners will desperately need against a Kansas secondary that’s struggled. The Jayhawks rank 115th nationally in passing yards allowed per game.
If Gabriel can take advantage, that bodes well for the Sooners’ offense.
2. Can the running game keep finding success?
The Sooners’ success on the ground has been a lone bright spot for a team that’s struggled on both sides of the ball.
They rank 22nd nationally in rushing offense after finishing with 156 yards last week against Texas. Eric Gray is still one of the more efficient runners in the country — he’s 14th in yards per carry — and the Sooners have been at their best when Gray finds running the ball.
Without a passing threat, the Longhorns’ defense was largely able to key in on the Sooners’ backfield. Gabriel’s passing will be important not only to make the Sooners’ offense more versatile but to give Gray, Marcus Major and Jovantae Barnes room to run.
The Jayhawks’ defense has also struggled defending the run, surrendering 5.5 yards per carry. The Sooners’ game plan should be to rely on the running game early and use it to open up the passing attack.
3. Can the Sooners get Marvin Mims involved?
The junior caught four passes for 41 yards in the first quarter against TCU. In the seven quarters since then, he has one catch for -2 yards.
A big part of that has been Gabriel’s absence, but Mims’ lack of involvement last week against Texas was noticeable. With Beville unable to throw the ball downfield and the Sooners’ offense primarily running out of the wildcat, Mims was essentially relegated to being a blocker on the perimeter.
Mim’ 23 catches and 436 receptions still lead the team — for reference, Brayden Willis is second in both categories with 15 catches for 210 yards — and the Sooners will need him to be heavily involved against Kansas.
4. Can the defense generate pressure in the backfield?
After a hot start to the season, the Sooners’ defensive line hasn’t had much of an impact.
The Sooners have recorded just one sack and 13 tackles for loss in conference play. As a result, opposing offenses have been able to run at will. Conference opponents are averaging nearly 6.7 yards per carry against the Sooners and have scored 12 rushing touchdowns.
Opposing quarterbacks have had plenty of time to throw, and they’ve been able to carve up the Sooners’ secondary. The defensive line getting pressure in the backfield would go a long ways towards limiting the impact of opposing offenses.
