Oklahoma didn’t draw an easy opponent for its bowl game.
But for OU coach Brent Venables, it’s a great opportunity for the Sooners to test themselves against a quality opponent. It’s also a chance for the younger players to earn additional reps.
The team will have the opportunity for extra practices before taking on 13th-ranked Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29. That could prove crucial for younger players hoping to prove they deserve bigger roles on the team next season.
“They’ll have almost a spring ball’s worth of practices to refine their skills and get ready for this game and have a great challenge,” Venables said during his press conference earlier this month.
Opportunities for the younger players could come, in part, because of a few key players that will miss the game. OU running back Eric Gray, along with linemen Wanya Morris and Anton Harrison, have opted out as they prepare for the NFL Draft. Wide receiver Theo Wease, along with 16 other Sooners, have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.
The offensive line is likely to see the biggest change. With Morris and Harrison gone, freshman offensive lineman Jake Taylor and Jacob Sexton could be asked to compete against a tough Florida State defensive line, headlined by Jared Verse, who's recorded 14.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks this season.
"They’re going to get baptized quickly because Jared Verse is one of the premier defensive end pass rushers in all of college football," Venables said. "They’re going to have length and speed and experience everywhere on both sides of the ball."
Some young players that have played meaningful snaps this season are likely to see a bigger role against the Seminoles. Others that haven’t played much could see the field out of necessity, giving them an opportunity to prove they deserve playing time next season.
Here’s a look at a few of the younger players on offense that may have a bigger opportunity in the Cheez-It Bowl:
Jovantae Barnes
The freshman running back is a key player entering the bowl game. Venables mentioned him by name as a player the Sooners will rely on in Orlando.
With Marcus Major struggling to stay healthy, Barnes operated as the No. 2 running back for most of the regular season. He excelled in that role, taking 89 carries for 411 yards (4.6 yards per carry) and four touchdowns.
Gray was the offensive fulcrum, recording 246 touches during the regular season. However, with Gray opting out, Barnes stands to be the No. 1 running back and potentially carry the ball 20 or more times against the Seminoles, even if Major is healthy.
The bowl game gives Barnes the potential to show he can lead the Sooners’ backfield next season. That’s important, particularly with 2023 prospects Daylan Smothers and Kalib Hicks set to compete for touches next season.
Jayden Gibson
The former four-star receiver didn’t see the field much during the regular season. He recorded just one catch for 12 yards.
Still, it’s early and the potential is there. Gibson, listed at 6-foot-5, brings size and athleticism that the other receivers simply don’t have.
Without Wease, who announced his intention to transfer to Missouri last Sunday, Gibson could and arguably should have opportunities to compete against the Seminoles. It’s a chance for Gibson to see the field against a good team and build momentum heading into the offseason.
The Sooners also have two four-star receivers, Jaquaize Pettaway and Keyon Brown, committed to the 2023 recruiting class. A big game from Gibson could help establish him as one of the team’s top receivers heading into next season.
Gavin Freeman
The true freshman made one of the highlights of the season with his 46-yard touchdown run against UTEP. He also nearly scored on a 41-yard reception against Kansas.
Freeman’s playing time was limited during the regular season, recording nine total touches. But the Sooners experimented with Freeman during the year, and they used him more as a rusher than as a receiver.
It’s not likely that Freeman has a big role against the Seminoles. But with Gray and Wease gone, it’s possible the Sooners could involve him more than they did in the regular season.
He’s shown potential in limited touches, and his quickness and speed could be useful in the bowl game.
