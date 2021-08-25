For Gabe Brkic, there’s one key activity he does each offseason to prepare for the coming year.
Playing golf.
There’s a lot similarities between golf and place kicking, Brkic says.
“You can translate some things from golf into kicking field goals, punting,” Brkic said. “This past summer, I improved my golf game a lot. I think, in turn, that helped our kicking game a lot. I think they go hand-in-hand.”
He doesn’t just play a normal round of golf, though. For example, he’ll pick a target line and make sure his golf swing goes right through it.
“It’s the same with field goals. I’ll pick a target in the stands and as long as my leg swings straight through that, I’ll hit a good ball,” Brkic said.
Brkic said playing golf is common among special teams players like kickers and punters, and it also provides Oklahoma’s special teams unit a way to bond.
“We hang out a lot during the off-season, especially this past summer, we played a lot of golf with each other,” Brkic said. “We’d come together to play golf a lot on Sundays. We have a good group and we have a good connection between all of us.”
When it comes to his golf game translating to the football field, Brkic may be onto something.
Brkic has been one of the most accurate kickers in the country since his redshirt freshman season in 2019, when made all 17 of his field goal tries and all of his 52 extra point attempts. One of those field goals was a 31-yarder late in the fourth quarter against Baylor that sealed the Sooners 34-31 comeback victory.
He was named to the All-Big 12 second team that season and was a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award, given to the country’s top kicker.
But his accuracy slipped a little last season, making just 20 of his 26 field goal attempts. His most significant miss came during the Red River Shootout last season, when he missed a 31-yard attempt that would’ve beaten Texas in the third overtime.
But that served as a reminder to Brkic to be focused on each kick.
“After that, I kind of learned not to get complacent and make sure I’m locked in and engaged with every situation,” Brkic said. “I just stay focused. I can’t have a lack of focus at any time.”
But Brkic still put together a strong campaign in 2020, finishing with a first team All-Big 12 selection.
He remains perfect on career extra point attempts after making all 57 last season. He also made four of his six field goal attempts, including a career-long 54-yarder in the Big 12 title game against Iowa State.
The expectations are big this season, too. He was named to the preseason All-Big 12 team and he’s an early candidate for the Lou Groza Award.
It’s been a big offseason of preparation for Brkic, with a lot of strength and speed training. He also attended several kicking games, including a Nashville camp attended by some of the top kickers in the nation.
But he’s been really focused on keeping his mind sharp.
“When we work out, [I’m thinking], ‘am I focused in every workout?’” Brkic said. “It will translate to a game, almost exactly.”
Whether it’s golf, camps or strength training, Brkic has been finding different ways to prepare for this season. And if it’s anything like the last two years, the Sooners will call on him to make big plays.
Brkic is ready for it.
“I think going into this season, I feel a lot better than last season,” Brkic said.