A chaotic, whirlwind year has led Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel back to the same state that he started in.
A year ago, Gabriel was among the biggest names in the transfer portal after finishing sixth in school history with 7,223 yards passing in just over two seasons.
On Monday, Gabriel spoke to the media for the first time since returning to Florida ahead of the Sooners’ bowl game against No. 13 Florida State.
“A lot of good memories, for one, and also just so good weather here in Florida so that’s a good time,” Gabriel said about his return. “Like I said I’m just excited for the opportunity and to play in the Cheez-It Bowl against a good FSU team. We’re all excited to be here.”
Thursday’s game will be the first time Gabriel has faced the Seminoles, but the redshirt junior will have some familiarity with a few of the players on the other side of the line of scrimmage.
Linebacker Tatum Bethune was Gabriel’s teammate at UCF for three seasons and has made an instant impact at Florida State.
“(He was a) great teammate, never doubted his success,” Gabriel said about Tatum on Monday. “He’s a great player and just a very good football player. He’s talented and can do a lot of things on the football field.”
The Sooners (6-6) were forced to settle for an invitation to the Cheez-It Bowl after being left out of the New Year’s Six for just the second time since 2014.
Gabriel was an All-Big 12 honorable mention selection after finishing in the top three in the conference in passing yards, passing touchdowns, passing efficiency and yards per attempt. Still, the Sooners’ offense struggled with consistency throughout the regular season and the passing game was no exception.
The Sooners finished second in the conference in total offense, but were last in trips to the red zone and among the middle of the pack in offensive touchdowns scored.
“I really had no expectations going in other than just trusting God and the path that he has for me,” Gabriel said about transferring to Oklahoma. “I’m just super blessed to be in this position. I’ve learned a lot this year, just about myself, but also the journey of life and the ups-and-downs, but Im just grateful for the whole journey because I truly feel like I’ve gotten stronger and learned a lot through this process. Just to be standing here is a blessing.”
The Seminoles’ defense will give Gabriel and the Sooners’ offense one of their toughest tests of the season.
Florida State ranks 13th in the country in total defense, allowing 307.2 yards per game and 4.73 yards per play.
The defense has been particularly devastating against the pass, where they rank second in the country, allowing 158.9 yards per game.
Florida State enters the game on the heels of a five-game winning streak that includes back-to-back wins without allowing an offensive touchdown against Miami and Syracuse.
“Really talented,” Gabriel said about the Seminoles’ defense. “Just a lot of good players and they play very well. I’m pretty familiar with my guy Tatum, so good to see him again, but like I said a lot of talented guys and they’ve played really well this whole season.”
