ARLINGTON, Tex. — Dillon Gabriel is all about comfort.
That’s why he was wearing his Air Monarch shoes during his breakout sessions at Big 12 Media Days in Arlington, Texas, despite his teammates referring to them as his “grandpa shoes.” He said if he had to sell the pair he wore Thursday, he’d put the asking price at $50,000.
“He’s got like 30 pairs of Monarchs,” OU defensive back Woodi Washington said jokingly. “That’s literally the only shoes he wears…He said they’re pretty comfortable, though. So if he likes them, that’s what matters.”
His value of comfort extends past his attire, too. And that’s helped him become one of the Sooners’ clear leaders on the team.
The redshirt junior quarterback was one of the Sooners’ four player representatives for the annual media event. It wasn’t noteworthy simply because he’s still a relatively new addition to the program; he’s also the first OU quarterback to attend since Baker Mayfield in 2017.
“I see it as a huge responsibility,” Gabriel said. “I just want to represent this university, my coaches and my teammates with class, respect, confidence and humility. I take that very seriously.”
He’s been doing that this summer, especially off the field. He’s been dedicated to taking out members of the team, both on offense and defense, for meals around Norman since he arrived in January.
“It definitely builds relationships with the team,” Washington said. “You don’t hear about [stuff like that] all the time. It makes me want to make him my quarterback even more.”
He took that to the extreme earlier this summer. Last month, Gabriel rented a cabin at Medicine Park, near Lawton, and invited several teammates to enjoy a weekend at the lake after a tough week of workouts with strength and conditioning coach Jerry Schmidt.
The players referred to it as a “Dimetime Retreat”, referencing Gabriel’s nickname.
“We just hung out at the lake, swam a little bit, [ate] together just like a big family,” OU receiver Marvin Mims said. “It was a huge table, no one else was left out. We had to eat together, that was one rule. It really brought everyone close together, especially with the new transfers that we had in… It was special. It was definitely a Dillon thing.”
Gabriel’s had a big role on the field, too. Since he’s had experience playing under OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, Gabriel has played a big role in helping teammates acclimate to the new offense.
“I’ve just learned to invest in the people you care and love for,” Gabriel said. “Whether it’s taking the time to have a conversation or asking the necessary questions to learn more about someone.”
That desire to build relationships and help others feel comfortable started when Gabriel was a kid.
“If we’re going to the grocery store, everyone’s going,” Gabriel said. “... With this team, I try to model the same thing. I’m the type of guy that if I’m going out to eat, I’m not going alone. I’m bringing somebody. Life’s about doing it together.
“I’ve always been a people person. And I really, truly care about relationships. Those are the most important things in life because if you really care about someone, you’ll go above and beyond what they’re asking for. That, for me, means a lot. I love my teammates. I love people.”
That’s certainly made an impact on his head coach.
Brent Venables has lauded Gabriel’s leadership and talent for months, and that’s only grown as the Sooners continue through the offseason.
“Dillon Gabriel is a winner,” Venables said. “You can't say it any better than that… He's just a great leader. He's our quarterback.
“I feel great I can lay my head down at night knowing not just what he has done on the football field but the quality of the person he is. He's about all the right stuff. He's dependable. He's reliable. He's accountable. He's humble. He's one of the hardest workers. [He] shows up early. He's the last one to leave, always working to improve. And he leads by example and guys follow him. He's a galvanizer of people.”
For Gabriel, it’s not just about the team becoming more comfortable. It’s about helping the team grow together.
And with the 2022 season opener just a few weeks ago, Gabriel’s confident he’s seen that growth.
“I think the amount of growth has really stood out,” Gabriel said. “Seeing where we were in January, seeing where we were in July, seeing where we’re going to be in three weeks going into fall camp, it’s been an amazing ride and an amazing journey. Just finding ways to get better is going to be important going into fall camp.”