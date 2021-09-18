OU Football: Good day from defense keeps Sooners on top

Oklahoma’s signature defensive play of the day had nothing to do with the outcome of Saturday’s 23-16 victory over Nebraska.
However, it was so spectacular and the defense, generally and measurably, was very good, so it all appeared to work out.
The play, inside of 9 minutes remaining, came as the Huskers faced fourth-and-17 from the OU 24.
Nebraska kicker Connor Culp had been good from 51 yards but also missed from 35 and had an extra point blocked and returned for two points, so Husker head coach Scott Frost opted to roll the dice.
Had D.J. Graham only knocked down Adrian Martinez's pass near the goal line, OU would have began at the previous line of scrimmage. Instead, he Graham it with one hand in full reach-back, making a play that may not be matched this college football season.
It also meant OU would start where he grabbed it: its own 3-yard line.
Rather than take the momentum and go, after three snaps, OU punted.
Still, everybody was talking Graham’s pick after the game.
“That was, for sure, the craziest play I’ve ever seen,” OU linebacker Nik Bonitto said.
“He does that all the time in practice,” said quarterback Spencer Rattler.
Graham even had a good answer for choosing to catch it rather than simply knocking it down.
“With the ball that high, I’m not thinking about knocking it down,” he said. “Maybe if the ball had been a little lower.”
A little lower, he could have been certain the ball would reach the ground.
It was a huge highlight that brought attention to a Sooner defense that played turned in a strong game. Even strong enough for the unit’s coordinator, Alex Grinch, to admit being pleased.
“I felt the guys responded very well today,” he said.
Nebraska hit some big plays to get to its 384-yard total, but the Sooner defense tightened up multiple times and closed in style.
The Huskers’ first possession went 42 yards, leading to Culp’s lone field goal. They didn’t score again until 8 seconds remained in the third quarter. Their final scoring drive only required going 38 yards, thanks to the Sooner offense going nowhere after Graham’s interception and a short punt from Michael Turk.
The Huskers finished with 289 yards passing, though quarterback Adrian Martinez, also a dangerous running threat, was limited to 34 yards, taking 29 yards in losses along the way.
Getting the ball back with 57 seconds remaining, down seven points, at their own 17-yard line, the Huskers went backward.
On first down, Perrion Winfrey and Jalen Redmond combined on a 7-yard sack. On third down, DaShaun White and Jaden Davis combined on a 6-yard sack.
“Not fun,” said Grinch of having to make a stop at the end of a game to secure victory.
Yet, having faced it — for a second time, the Sooner defense was in the same position against Tulane, too — he exited happy.
“Thrilled we’'re able to make a stop to make the appropriate plays to find a way to win,” he said.