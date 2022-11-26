LUBBOCK, Tex. — Despite the ups and downs for the Oklahoma offense against Texas Tech, there was a solid foundation at the center of it.
Running back Eric Gray.
He finished with 28 carries for 161 yards, his eighth game this season with over 100 rushing yards, while averaging 5.8 yards per carry. It was another standout performance for the OU running back despite the Sooners’ 51-48 overtime loss.
He also made OU history in the process.
He entered Saturday’s game with 1,203 rushing yards on the season. But his performance against the Red Raiders bumped his season rushing total to 1,364, which now gives him the eighth-most rushing yards in a single season by a Sooner.
He surpassed Samaje Perine, who ran for 1,349 yards in 2015.
“This year was kind of the year I wanted to have,” Gray said. “With the yards, the touchdowns, this was the year I definitely wanted to have. I’m blessed and grateful I was able to have this year. Looking back on all 12 games, it’s really a testament to the offensive line, the receivers blocking all year.
“That’s a positive. I’m pretty proud of myself for that.”
With the Sooners’ regular season over, the only game remaining on the schedule is their bowl game. Gray, a senior, didn’t say whether he planned to play the Sooners’ final game.
He said the next few days will be about decompressing from the season.
“For me, it’s a lot of relaxing,” Gray said. “Trying to get away from football. We’ve been [doing] football for 12 straight weeks and one bye week. It’s time to just get away, get your mind on something else, lay around the house for a couple days and just relax.”
• Controversial field goal: Zach Schmit’s missed field goal from 34 yards out in the first overtime was key to the Red Raiders’ victory.
However, the Sooners’ sideline saw it different.
The ball went directly over the goal post, but there were no conclusive replay angles. OU coach Brent Venables mentioned after the game that he thought Schmit made the kick, though clarified that he didn’t have the best angle.
Venables was also told that the play wasn’t reviewable by officials.
Gray was more confident that the kick was good.
“After I saw the replay, I thought it went through,” Gray said.
• The return of Theo Wease: After a decent start to the year — 15 catches, 251 yards, three touchdowns through the first six games — the senior receiver largely disappeared. Entering Saturday night, Wease had recorded just one catch for four yards over the Sooners’ last four games.
That changed against Texas Tech.
His biggest play of the game, and his longest play of the season, came on a 61-yard touchdown catch that gave the #Sooners a one-point lead. He nearly scored again in the fourth quarter, taking a 49-yard reception to the TTU 5-yard line. Brayden Willis scored two plays later.
Wease finished with three catches for a career-high 123 yards and a touchdown.
• Notable absences: Running back Marcus Major, center Andrew Raym, offensive lineman Wanya Morris, tight end Daniel Parker and defensive lineman Isaiah Coe were not available for the Sooners.
• Extra points: The last time the Sooners played an overtime game came came on Oct. 10, 2020, when OU beat Texas 53-45 in a four-overtime thriller… The Red Raiders’ win snaps a 10-game losing streak against the Sooners
Up next: The Sooners (6-6) now await their bowl game assignment.
