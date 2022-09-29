Eric Gray looked like a man on a mission.
With the Sooners trailing Kansas State at halftime last Saturday, Gray took two handoffs to start the second half for gains of 11 and 17 yards, respectively. On the fourth play, Gray caught a pass from Dillon Gabriel for 19 yards.
The Sooners’ second possession of the half began with a 25-yard rush by Gray, and he followed it up with a 10-yard gain.
It wasn’t quite enough to push the Sooners to a win over Kansas State, but Gray was by far the most productive Sooner on offense. He finished with 16 carries for 114 yards, adding seven receptions for 45 yards.
On a day where the Sooners’ offense struggled at times, Gray provided a steady presence. It’s the kind of production the Sooners have been able to expect from their starting running back.
““I think everything I really thought about [Gray] is what I’m beginning to see,” Gabriel said Tuesday. “It’s something I’ve always expected of him just because of how talented he is. What I think is so unique about our offense is just being able to trust everyone and spread the ball around in different ways regardless of who you are. When you’ve got a talented guy that can do it all, it makes it a lot of fun. He can do a lot of creative things.”
The Sooners have certainly been creative with him offensively, and it’s paying off.
Through four games, Gray has been one of the more productive runners in college football. He ranks fourth in yards per carry (7.55) and 20th in rushing yards per game (100).
He’s seeing a lot more volume than last year — he averaged just over five carries per game — and he’s performed even better. He averaged 5.3 yards per carry and 31.7 yards per game.
He’s also been effective as a receiver, too. He’s tied for second on the team in receptions (11), turning that into 84 yards. He’s on pace to surpass his total receptions from last year (24).
OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby emphasized that the running back room starts with Gray during the offseason, and the results show why, And Lebby believes Gray is just scratching the surface.
“I think there's a lot more [he can do],” Lebby said Monday. “I think he's going to say the exact same thing. I think he's going to want some runs back [against Kansas State]. I know he does, from the standpoint of being able to win some one on ones. He played incredibly hard. He played well. Just like all of us, man, we can play better. We're gonna continue to get better and play better as we go through this thing.
“But Eric's done a really good job. And again, I perceive that being the case all the way through the year.”
The Sooners’ rushing offense has been productive this season, ranking 12th nationally in yards per game (231.2). They had success against Kansas State as well, finishing with 220 rushing yards.
Gabriel expects Gray and the rushing game to continue having success.
“Anytime the run game is being dominant, it opens up a lot for us and just allows us to do a lot of things,” Gabriel said. “ So having him, the O-line just setting it up for him, when you give him open pathways or just good one on ones, you usually win them.”
They’ll face another tough test against TCU on Saturday, as the Horned Frogs rank 30th in rushing defense. But for Gray, the Sooners learned a lot in their loss to Kansas State that will benefit them moving forward.”
“If you’re going to lose, you’d rather lose early than losing late,” Gray said after the game. “[There’s] a lot we can learn from right now, and we can get it right now. Get it right early, then everything we want is still in front of us. We weren’t going to win a trophy if we won, or if we lost. Our goals for the end of the year are still in front of us. It’s just we have to focus on Oklahoma.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.