On the final day of the NFL Draft, two more former Oklahoma players were taken off the board.
Running back Eric Gray was drafted by the New York Giants as the 37th pick of the fifth round (No. 172 overall). Tight end Brayden Willis was taken as the 30th pick of the seventh round (No. 247 overall) by the San Fransisco 49ers.
The Sooners closed out with five draft picks, all on the offensive side of the ball. Anton Harrison was taken in the first round by Jacksonville, Marvin Mims was selected in the second round by Denver and Wanya Morris was taken in the third round by Kansas City.
Gray, a transfer from Tennessee, had 18 starts with the Sooners and rushed for 1,776 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was a second-team All-Big 12 selection by league coaches last season after rushing for 1,366 yards, which was ninth-most in a single season in program history.
Gray led the conference in yards per carry (6.4) and carries of 10 yards or more (43). He reached the century mark on the ground eight times last season.
Willis was also named to the All-Big 12 second team by league coaches after starting all 13 games for the Sooners last season. He had 514 total yards on the season and seven touchdowns.
Willis made starts in each of the last three seasons and finished with 75 career catches for 998 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Other former Sooners who weren’t selected in the draft were picked up by teams Saturday evening. Jalen Redmond signed with the Carolina Panthers, CJ Coldon signed with the Minnesota Vikings and Chris Murray signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
